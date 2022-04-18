KZN flood relief funds: ‘No one will be allowed to feast on the suffering of our people’ – Zikalala | News24

Billions of rands can be wanted to get well and rebuild after the KZN floods.

Sihle Zikalala stated the provincial authorities can be proactive to cease corruption through the restoration course of.

He stated the preliminary estimated price of street infrastructure injury stood at R5.6 billion.

Following the devastating floods, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala stated the provincial authorities can be proactive in stopping any corruption as sources had been made obtainable to rebuild and get well.

The floods claimed greater than 400 lives and destroyed 1000’s of houses and infrastructure.

During a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, Zikalala took the chance to allay fears across the doable looting of funds.

“We want to say, without any equivocation, that all the resources allocated for flood relief and the recovery and rebuilding process will be utilised in line with fiscal rectitude, accountability, transparency and openness,” Zikalala stated.

“We want to emphasise the fact that, having learnt the lessons of Covid-19, no amount of corruption, maladministration and fraud will be tolerated or associated with this province.

“We wish to guarantee our communities that every one the funds can be used prudentially and that nobody can be allowed to feast on the struggling of our individuals to be able to line their pockets.”

The premier added that work of quality and value for money would be done as the province recovered from the floods.

Zikalala said that, once the damage had been assessed, a pre-audit would be done by the provincial Treasury, presumably to eliminate the possibility of wasteful expenditure and corruption. Monitoring institutions would also be in place, including the Auditor General.

“We will act decisively, with out worry, favour or prejudice, on anybody profiting from the sources meant to help the needy communities.”

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Cost of the damage

While the full extent of the damage has not yet been determined, Zikalala said “billions can be required to rebuild the province from this disaster”.

“At this level, we’re nonetheless surveying all of the injury and quantifying. We wish to be scientific and never alarmists about it, and to make sure that we’ve lined all sectors affected.”

Zikalala was, however, able to reveal the preliminary estimated cost of road infrastructure damage as R5.6 billion – and that it included 1 369 infrastructure projects across the coastal province.

He said roads, bridges and other essential infrastructure were damaged or completely washed away.

“Coastal areas, corresponding to eThekwini, iLembe, uGu and King Cetshwayo, had been probably the most affected district municipalities.”

Zikalala was additionally capable of give a breakdown of the variety of households affected by the flooding.

He stated 13 556 had been affected, with 8 329 homes partially broken and three 937 houses fully destroyed.

The premier stated the Department of Human Settlements had made R1 billion obtainable to help.

As of Sunday, the demise toll stood at 443, with 63 individuals nonetheless lacking.

