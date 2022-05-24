KZN floods: 2 eThekwini workers presumed drowned after their car swept away | News24

Two eThekwini employees are presumed to have drowned.

The males have been reportedly on responsibility when their automotive was swept away.

Their automotive was noticed in a river close to Osindisweni.

The eThekwini Municipality has promised to recuperate two of its workers who have been swept away by heavy floods over the weekend.

The municipality mentioned it learnt concerning the incident on Monday.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda mentioned the 2 males have been believed to have been on responsibility after they disappeared.

“Their vehicle has been spotted in a river near Osindisweni,” mentioned Kaunda.

READ | ‘The damage is huge’ – KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala visits flood-hit areas in Durban

Kaunda mentioned the pair have been presumed drowned.

“I would like to assure their families that our search and rescue teams have looked for them. The teams will not stop until they have been found,” mentioned Kaunda.

Kaunda vowed that the municipality would do the whole lot to help the households to find their family members.

Search and Rescue groups help native residents to security following heavy rains and winds in Umdloti north of Durban. AFP RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

“The City learnt of this incident on 23 May. The search and rescue operation commenced. The vehicle they were travelling in was spotted. The search and rescue team then went into the water to investigate.

“Unfortunately, there have been no occupants inside. The staff then resolved to go looking the car. However, as a consequence of robust currents that have been posing a extreme menace to the divers’ lives, the search operation needed to be aborted.

“On Tuesday, the teams then embarked on an aerial search to no success. The search continues. The City will keep the family abreast of developments,” mentioned Kaunda.

The April floods had claimed 448 lives with 88 extra folks lacking.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.