KZN floods: 84 health facilities damaged, R184m needed for repairs | News24

Eighty-four healthcare services in KwaZulu-Natal have been broken within the current flooding within the province. The provincial authorities says round R184 million shall be wanted to restore the injury.

Last week, devastating flooding noticed greater than 440 folks lifeless, with one other estimated 40 000 displaced. A state of catastrophe has been declared.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo visited the province.

One of the stops was Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, the place 40 water tankers have been getting used to handle a scarcity of water.

“Operations at all healthcare facilities are now back to normal, with the exception of Inanda Newtown A Community Health Centre (CHC), which has had to completely close down due to the severity of the damage,” stated KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane.

Inanda CHC needed to shut down fully, and sufferers have been transferred to services in KwaMashu, Ntuzuma and elsewhere in Inanda. Mobile clinics have been additionally working within the affected areas, Simelane stated.

Meanwhile, 318 autopsies have been performed, with 58 nonetheless excellent, in accordance with Simelane.

“Communities are also encouraged to come forward to identify the bodies of their loved ones at the department’s medico-legal mortuaries in order to help avoid congestion. Those who need counselling services are urged to get in touch with the KZN Department of Social Development,” stated Simelane.

