KZN floods: African Union donates R2.26m to aid emergency response | News24

R2.26 million from the AU’s Emergency Fund has been donated towards the KZN flood emergency aid.

The UN Secretary-General and regional leaders mentioned they stood in solidarity with South Africa.

SADC was but to give you a regional plan to help South Africa.

The African Union (AU) has donated R2.26 million from its Emergency Fund for the South African authorities’s emergency response and rescue of these affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a press release, African Union Commission chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his, “full solidarity and renews his sincere condolences to the affected families, the government, and people of South Africa following the devastating floods in the KwaZulu-Natal province of the Republic of South Africa, that has left hundreds of people dead and caused massive destruction of homes and infrastructure”.

READ | Durban councillor swears resident asking for help after floods

In that regard, R2.26 million ($150 000) as a part of the AU’s “unwavering support of and solidarity with the people and government of the Republic of South Africa during this difficult time” was made obtainable.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of nationwide catastrophe after no less than 443 individuals had been declared lifeless within the aftermath of the flood.

Since then, no less than 10 000 South African troops had been dispatched to help in affected areas.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres mentioned the organisation was able to help South Africa in its darkish hour.

“I’m deeply saddened by the loss of life and damage as a result of the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, and offer my condolences to the families of the victims. The UN stands ready to support,” he mentioned in a press release.

WATCH | 70-year-old Hindu temple destroyed in heavy KZN storms

UN branches, like Unicef, had been on the bottom working with the federal government.

Queen Elizabeth II and 14 different Commonwealth monarchs in a press release mentioned they stood in solidarity with South Africa.

Regional heads of state corresponding to Hage Geingob of Namibia, Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan had despatched messages of solidarity to Ramaphosa.

However, SADC was but to give you a regional effort in direction of serving to South Africa.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by means of the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.