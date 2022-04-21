KZN floods: Bheki Cele explains why the death toll has been revised from 448 to 435 | News24

The dying toll in KZN has been revised following post-mortem outcomes.

It was initially said that 448 individuals had died as a result of floods.

Autopsies revealed that 4 individuals had been murdered through the floods.

The KwaZulu-Natal floods dying toll has been revised after autopsies revealed that 4 individuals, whose our bodies had been present in flood-impacted areas, had been murdered. Nine others had died of pure causes.

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed this throughout a Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster briefing on Thursday.

Cele stated the dying toll of those that died through the floods had been revised downwards – from 448 to 435.

“This is as a result of autopsies performed on four bodies and it was determined that the deaths were murder-related as they were found with bullet wounds. Three of the bodies are from Pinetown and one from Sydenham,” Cele stated.

“Nine more people were determined to have died from natural causes, which were not related to the disaster.”

The 4 individuals had been presumably murdered in Pinetown and Sydenham; authorities initially believed the victims had died due to the flooding.

Rescue and restoration operations

The minister stated rescue and restoration operations had been nonetheless beneath means – and an unconfirmed variety of individuals had been nonetheless unaccounted for.

Police seek for a lacking 23 yr previous man in KwaNdengezi, west of Durban, after floods. AFP GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

“As rescue and recovery efforts continue, more bodies are being recovered around Umzinyathi, Hammarsdale, Reservoir Hills, Hamburg and Henley Dam areas.”

Cele stated the search and rescue groups deployed to KZN consisted of over 50 skilled South African Police Service (SAPS) divers, with 17 search and rescue K9 canines and greater than 21 vessels, together with boats and rafts.

Nine plane from each SAPS and SANDF had been utilised throughout operations.

The SANDF additionally deployed models to assist with rescue and restoration missions.

In addition, Cele stated greater than 4 800 personnel had been deployed to help in emergency reduction efforts.

The officers deployed included greater than 3 000 SAPS members – Visible Policing, Public Order Police, Detectives, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team and SAPS Search and Rescue groups.

“These teams have been supported by over 900 KZN metro police personnel. Visible Police and Public Order Police have been deployed to maintain law and order and prevent opportunistic crimes at identified areas in communities and business centres.

SANDF members put together to take off to help rescue efforts in Durban after flooding. AFP Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP

“These embody Umlazi, KwaMashu, Pinetown and the Durban CBD and environment. Key nationwide routes are additionally being monitored intently.”

The detectives were deployed to assist in finalising the inquest dockets which had opened for all disaster victims.

Meanwhile, the army is assisting the disaster management efforts and activities, which include protection, supporting mop-up work, extraction, technical assessments, and transportation of humanitarian relief equipment and goods.

The army also started work on restoring the vehicle/pedestrian bridge in Nteke.

“The SANDF’s plan is to deploy 10 000 pledged troops incrementally, decided by steady evaluation in collaboration with the Disaster Management Committee on the bottom.”

The Department of Home Affairs will assist with replacing documents – at no cost to the communities.

“The division might be changing start certificates, Temporary Identity Certificates and IDs of individuals affected by the catastrophe.

“From 8 April to 19 April 2022, the Department of Home Affairs assisted 28 217 people in KwaZulu-Natal,” stated Cele.

