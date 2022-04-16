KZN floods: Death toll rises to 398, with 27 people still missing | News24

Residential houses and infrastructure had been broken within the Mpola neighborhood as a result of extreme flooding.

The dying toll in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 398.

According to authorities, a t least 27 persons are nonetheless lacking.

Teams from different provinces are serving to with restoration operations.

The dying toll in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 398, with no less than 27 individuals nonetheless lacking, it was introduced by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka on Saturday afternoon.

After the floods this week, repairs to broken infrastructure are additionally underway, Hlomuka added.

“These repairs and mop-up operations are crucial in efforts to restore access to communities, so that our disaster management teams can gain access to the communities most affected. The inaccessibility of areas puts an additional strain on rescue efforts,” he stated.

Specialised Urban Search and Rescue groups from different provinces have arrived in KwaZulu-Natal to help with restoration operations.

“The air support that has been provided by the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service has played a crucial part in the rescue and recovery efforts. We wish to commend these brave men and women for their service,” stated Hlomuka.

More than 40 000 individuals have been displaced as a result of flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, inclement climate situations have been forecast for eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe on Saturday.

“Residents in these areas are urged to exercise utmost caution as the heavy rains could trigger more floods and mudslides,” stated Hlomuka.

Assessments by catastrophe administration groups are ongoing. Once concluded, the whole price shall be shared with the general public, he stated.

