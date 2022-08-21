KZN floods: Four parcels of land approved for housing, accommodation | News24

People fill buckets with water from a burst pipe that was broken by the floods in Durban. (Photo: Rosetta Msimango)

The public works and infrastructure division permitted 4 parcels of land for these affected by flooding.

Patricia de Lille mentioned the land was situated in eThekwini.

Earlier this yr, the division was referred to as on to determine obtainable land for communities displaced by the floods.

The public works and infrastructure division permitted 4 parcels of land for individuals affected by the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this yr.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille mentioned in an announcement on Sunday that, following her go to earlier this week to examine the work achieved by the division to restore flood-damaged state-owned buildings in KZN, she was proud of the result.

“I have approved the release of four state-owned land parcels. I have signed off the release of four parcels of land on a gratis basis to be released to the Housing Development Agency (HDA) for human settlement development purposes. The four parcels of land are located in the eThekwini Metro and we are processing another land parcel for release within the next two weeks,” mentioned De Lille.

“During my visit to the province earlier this week, Deputy Minister Noxolo Kiviet and I inspected various repair works done by the department at state-owned properties and preparatory work by teams who have been deployed to install bridges in the province. Work on the repairs to state-owned properties has progressed well and is almost 100% complete, while work will start in earnest on the rural bridges in the coming weeks.”

Earlier this yr, the division was referred to as on to determine appropriate and obtainable land to resettle communities displaced by the floods.

The properties are situated within the sub-regions of eThekwini, and the entry roads are in good situation.

De Lille mentioned:

After consideration of varied components, it was beneficial that the properties be launched as they have been deemed possible for totally built-in human settlements. The land will probably be transferred solely for use for the lodging of households affected by the floods earlier this yr and human settlement growth functions.

Following the switch of the land, the HDA, along with the metro and provincial authorities, will probably be chargeable for the event of the properties.

READ | KZN water crisis faces many challenges, including sewage spilling on to beaches

“We will continue to provide support in KZN in any way we can, in terms of our mandate, and work with all spheres of government to ensure that we restore KZN and help the many households in need,” De Lille mentioned.

De Lille mentioned she was trying ahead to returning to the province later this yr at hand over accomplished bridges to communities, and to make sure that they’d correct and respectable entry to locations of labor, college, hospitals and clinics, and different facilities.