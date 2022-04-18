KZN floods: In numbers – 443 dead, 63 missing, more than 13 000 households affected | News24

The newest dying toll is 443.

Sihle Zikalala revealed that 63 folks have been nonetheless lacking.

He stated greater than 3 000 properties have been utterly destroyed.

As the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal enters its sixth day, the dying toll has risen to 443, with 63 folks nonetheless lacking and greater than 13 000 households affected.

Briefing the media on Sunday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala stated the floods have been among the many worst catastrophes to befall the province.

“The loss of life, destruction of homes, the damage to the physical infrastructure, the demolition of public buildings, and the consequent damage to services combined to make this natural disaster one of the worst ever in recorded history of our province,” Zikalala stated.

“We suspect the human toll and damage surpasses the 1987 floods, which engulfed this part of the world.”

Rescue operations

Search and rescue missions continued on Sunday as emergency providers obtained 38 call-outs – and, on the scenes attended, six extra our bodies have been recovered.

To help with operations, the South African Police Service deployed 4 pilots and 48 crews, and the South African National Defence Force 4 pilots and 12 crews.

“We have rescue dogs, four jet skis, and a combined crew of 67 experts in search and rescue missions,” Zikalala stated.

Tragically, the premier revealed that one search and rescue crew member died in hospital following a search and rescue mission at Henley Dam.

“He experienced difficulty breathing and was airlifted to the Mediclinic Hospital – but, unfortunately, passed away. May his soul rest in peace.”

To date, 185 rescue operations have been executed.

Damage executed

While the province remains to be assessing the full injury, Zikalala gave the estimated price for highway infrastructure injury – R5.6 billion.

The premier additionally gave details about households affected by the flooding. He stated 13 556 had been affected, with 8 329 homes partially broken and three 937 properties utterly destroyed.

Zikalala stated the Department of Human Settlements had made R1 billion accessible to help.

“With effect from Tuesday, the MEC for Human Settlements will lead the programme to identify land for the temporary relocation of people, facilitate provision of temporary shelter, and also work on long-term interventions.

“Moving ahead, the case of individuals who constructed homes alongside the river banks calls for precedence consideration.

“A number of houses along these river banks were affected. Many still remain precariously perched on the edge of the river. In reality, no building should ever have been allowed to be erected at such a location.”

Meanwhile, the premier stated the SA Social Security Agency had made funding to the tune of R1 900 occasions 2 per family for burial assist.

“This excludes the funding to be provided to cover funeral costs by the province, municipalities and private donors.”

Schools affected

Zikalala stated 551 colleges have been affected by the floods and round 98 colleges would wish cellular lecture rooms when reopening. Other colleges would require cleansing and minor repairs.

“The severe cases will be dealt with through the implementing agent intervention. The department will unveil plans to ensure that schooling returns to normal when schools reopen, and the relevant contingency measures.”

