KZN Floods: Pietermaritzburg search and rescue police officer dies while on duty | Witness

Pietermaritzburg search and rescue police officer, Sergeant Busi Mjwara, drowned on Sunday whereas looking for flood victims at Henley Dam.

Police canine Leah from the Durban SAPS K9 additionally drowned.

Sources on the scene instructed The Witness that Mjwara and her colleagues have, for the previous a number of days, been looking for our bodies at Henley Dam in Pietermaritzburg after a automotive was washed away there.

The sources mentioned Mjwara was airlifted from the scene to a hospital the place she was declared useless.

Mjwara, who’s well-known within the Midlands space, is believed to be the one feminine search and rescue officer in Pietermaritzburg.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Althlenda Mathe, mentioned the SAPS will launch an announcement quickly.

Meanwhile, many individuals have taken to Facebook and WhatsApp to put up their condolence messages.

Her colleagues and pals have been sharing messages and the photographs of the fallen officer, describing her as a courageous, devoted and well-known officer and mom.

Brandon Drinkwater from Mi7 additionally prolonged his condolences to Mjwara’s pals, colleagues and household.

“We at Mi7 would like to extend our sincere condolences to her family, her children, as well as her colleagues at search and rescue.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say much about what happened but we’re all saddened at her tragic loss,” mentioned Drinkwater.

Emer-G-Med additionally expressed their heartfelt condolences to the SAPS search and rescue group on the tragic information of the demise of two of their members misplaced within the line of responsibility on Sunday.

“Sergeant Mjwara and K9 officer Leah made the ultimate sacrifice to the republic during rescue operation efforts in flood-stricken Kwazulu-Natal.

“Thank you members for your service both human and K9. Our thoughts are with your colleagues and loved ones,” mentioned Emer-G-Med.