KZN floods: SAHRC to probe water shortages in Tongaat | News24

The SA Human Rights Commission will probe water shortages in Tongaat and surrounds after the devastating floods.

It determined to take the initiative after listening to complaints from residents that they haven’t had water for twenty-four days.

Water tankers have been deployed when residents complained, however they weren’t allowed to arrange their very own standpipes to get water flowing.

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will examine why Tongaat and surrounds nonetheless shouldn’t have contemporary water 24 days after the devastating floods in April.

The KwaZulu-Natal chapter of the rights physique mentioned there was intensive injury, but it surely was apprehensive in regards to the impression on communities, companies and colleges that also didn’t have water.

It took the freedom of registering an own-initiative criticism by way of Section 13 (3)(a) of the SAHRC Act.

This is to analyze the present state of affairs and decide what interim reduction measures are in place.

“Section 13 of the SAHRC Act empowers the commission to investigate any alleged violation of human rights and to secure appropriate redress where necessary.

“The fee is subsequently partaking with the eThekwini Municipality and different related stakeholders to make sure that instant and applicable intervention and help is offered to the native communities, companies, colleges and different organisations throughout this time.”

Tongaat residents fill water on the Gokhale Hall Temple, after severe flooding. AFP RajeshJantilal

The force of the water and the mudslides led to such severe damage to infrastructure, that it is expected to take 10 months to get water services running properly in the area.

A protest was held recently, where residents complained the municipality was not doing enough to help them.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he had since commissioned water tankers to fill the local reservoir to supply water to tide them over.

Desperate for piped water, a makeshift standpipe system was rigged by those who knew how to do it, but the municipality objected to this.

