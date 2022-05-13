KZN floods: United Nations in SA contributes R21m ‘to provide support to affected communities’ | News24

The UN in SA contributed R21 million in direction of rebuilding efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

The UN is anticipated to work with the federal government to implement numerous actions in affected communities.

Premier Sihle Zikalala welcomed the UN’s dedication.

The United Nations (UN) in South Africa reallocated R21 million of its programming finances to help the federal government’s response within the hardest-hit communities following the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

This was revealed by the performing resident coordinator and head of the UN in SA, Ayodele Odusola, who on Thursday outlined the help the organisation would offer to the province.

Odusola was talking at a joint media briefing held in Durban, together with KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Odusola recommended the connection between the UN and the province, spanning over a decade, and the help contributed throughout occasions of crises, together with the Covid-19 pandemic and the July civil unrest final 12 months.

“The floods, compounded by the ongoing socio-economic challenges facing the people of South Africa, is both an opportunity and ultimatum for us all. It is a clear sign that the impact of climate change is one of the most pressing issues of our time.

“Since the destruction brought on by the floods, UN businesses have been working intently with authorities departments to supply help to the affected communities,” Odusola mentioned.

The province was just lately hit by floods, described as one of many worst pure disasters within the province in recent times. It claimed over 430 lives, broken infrastructure, and displaced hundreds of individuals.

In addition, it will also participate in the Provincial Disaster Risk Coordination structures to integrate UN programmes into existing sector plans and to ensure the inclusion of its reporting into current structures.

The intergovernmental organisation plans to complete its work within three months and submit a final report to the provincial government.

Zikalala welcomed the UN support, adding that the province was grateful for the commitment.

“Thank you for the community that has been established and the assets that you’ve got mobilised to help us. This has been a really painful expertise and the worst disaster we’ve seen, so the help you have got introduced is welcomed,” Zikalala mentioned.

