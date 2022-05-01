KZN health MEC concerned about the increase in Covid-19 cases in province | News24

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has raised issues in regards to the improve in Covid-19 infections within the province.

Simelane says there was a 20% improve over a seven-day transferring common.

On 30 April, 1 724 infections have been recorded in KZN.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says the 20% improve in Covid-19 infections over a seven-day transferring common recorded within the province is trigger for alarm.

In a press release on Sunday, Simelane mentioned 1 724 infections have been reported within the province on 30 April.

Of the brand new confirmed infections, the eThekwini metro accounted for at the very least 80% of instances, adopted by the Umgungundlovu District at 7% and Ilembe at 5%.

The KZN Department of Health mentioned it was the primary time in months the brand new an infection threatened to achieve the two 000 mark and the newest figures pushed the seven-day common from 414 to 1 171.

Simelane added:

In phrases of our emergency early warning methods, a ten% improve in instances over a seven-day transferring common will set off an alert; whereas a 20% improve in instances over a seven-day transferring common, which is what we have seen, could set off resurgence.

“So indeed, these latest statistics are of huge concern to us. Clearly, something is happening. At this stage, we’re not sure whether this is the fifth wave or not, but these developments are cause for concern.

“That is why we’re urging all of the individuals of this province to remain alert, and to apply all the required precautions, equivalent to sporting face masks, sustaining social distancing, and washing their fingers commonly with cleaning soap and water or hand sanitiser.”

The MEC also noted her concern around the rising number of patients hospitalised for Covid-19.

According to the department, 437 people were currently in public and private hospitals for Covid-19.

Of those hospitalised, 47 are in ICU and nine have been ventilated.

Vaccinations

Simelane also reiterated the need for people to get vaccinated.

To date, 2.756 million people have been fully vaccinated, while a total of 4.463 million are yet to get even a single jab.

“We are pleading with those that haven’t been vaccinated to come back ahead and get the jab. This is for their very own good as a result of people who find themselves not vaccinated usually tend to be contaminated with Covid-19 and extra prone to transmit Covid-19 to others,” Simelane said.

“They are additionally at a a lot larger danger of dying from the an infection in comparison with vaccinated individuals.”

Countrywide

On Friday, News24 reported South Africa had seen an increase in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks, but it remained unclear whether the country is entering the fifth wave.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the new cases clustered in Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape accounted for around 85% of all new cases.

The country saw more than 6 000 new cases on Wednesday, added Phaahla, although this had dropped to 4 146 on Thursday.

The minister added as of 25 April, there had been a 137% increase in new cases compared to seven days prior across the country.

However, the authorities remained uncertain if the spike in Covid-19 numbers was the start of the fifth wave or simply a resurgence caused by increased travel during the Easter long weekend and other religious holidays, News24 reported.

