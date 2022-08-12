KZN man accused of hacking two girls to death abandons bail application | News24

Baphumelele Werwoed Zulu, 20, who stands accused of hacking two Grade 12 pupils to loss of life in Ngwangwane village, southern KwaZulu-Natal, final week has deserted his bail software.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara stated Zulu appeared within the Donnybrook Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the place he confronted two homicide fees and one cost referring to his try and evade arrest.

SABC information recognized the women as Nqobile Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi.

News24 reported that police arrested Zulu following the murders final month however he apparently escaped after police booked him out to level out the place he had allegedly dumped one of many youngsters.

Zulu allegedly stormed into the pupils’ rented lodging in Ngwangwane village, within the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma municipality.

He allegedly attacked them with an axe and dismembered their our bodies. He is accused of leaving one of many our bodies in the home and dumping the opposite in Riverside, 5 kilometres from their rented cottage.