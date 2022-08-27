KZN man accused of raping 12-year-old daughter over 4 months arrested while trying to hide in bushes | News24

A KwaZulu-Natal man allegedly raped his daughter for 4 months.

Police stated he tried to evade arrest by hiding within the bushes.

He can also be accused of severely assaulting his son and spouse.

A 48-year-old man from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter.

Allegations are that he had been raping the kid over 4 months.

READ | Eastern Cape girl allegedly gang-raped at school hostel by three fellow pupils

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiwe Ngcobo stated the person was arrested on Tuesday in KwaKhoza, Eshowe.

She stated that when the police arrived on the suspect’s home, he had fled into the bushes.

“In the house, police found the suspect’s wife with her two children and they were immediately removed to a place of safety by a social worker. The team left the area, but two detectives from FCS Unit remained in the bushes waiting for the suspect to return,” Ngcobo stated.

She added:

The suspect was positioned beneath arrest when he finally returned. During his arrest, he was present in possession of a revolver with two rounds of ammunition.

Ngcobo added that officers had taken the person into his home the place one other firearm, a shotgun with 14 rounds of ammunition, was additionally recovered.

During the investigation, police had additional established that the person had repeatedly raped his daughter from March till July, and severely assaulted his 12-year-old son and their mom, she stated:

The mom suffered fixed abuse and was unable to flee the perpetrator’s brutal acts.

The accused appeared within the Inkanyezi Magistrate’s Court on 25 August on fees of rape, assault with intent to trigger grievous bodily hurt, in addition to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was remanded till 31 August for a proper bail utility.