KZN MEC Ravi Pillay bows out of provincial legislature in wake of Zikalala’s resignation | News24

Following the resignation of Sihle Zikalala as KwaZulu-Natal premier, provincial Economic Development and Tourism MEC Ravi Pillay has adopted go well with.

He introduced that he can be resigning from his portfolio, in addition to the provincial legislature.

In a letter to employees, Pillay wished them nicely and paid tribute to those that assisted him by the unrest, floods, and Covid-19 pandemic.

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development and Tourism MEC Ravi Pillay has introduced that he’ll resign from his portfolio and the provincial legislature.

Pillay’s exit adopted Sihle Zikalala’s resignation final week, after he suffered a humiliating defeat on the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective convention, the place he didn’t make the checklist for the provincial govt committee (PEC).

KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Ravi Pillay arriving on the Ugu Sports and Leisure Centre with Sihle Zikalala. PHOTO: Ntandoyenkosi Dlamini

Pillay introduced his departure from workplace in a letter to his employees on the division and thanked them for his or her service.

In the letter addressed to the top of the division, Pillay stated his resignation got here after discussions with the ANC.

READ | ‘We did not want him to go’, say newly elected KZN ANC leaders on Sihle Zikalala stepping down

“In accordance with discussions with my political party, I have resigned as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and consequently as a member of the executive.”

He stated his resignation can be tabled at a legislature sitting on Wednesday.

The KwaZulu-Natal authorities introduced {that a} particular sitting of the legislature would happen to formally elect Nomusa Dube-Ncube as premier.

Pillay significantly thanked employees members for his or her work within the final three years.

“I pay tribute to all those who contributed to navigating and overcoming the challenges of the recent past – Covid-19, the July 2021 unrest, and the 2022 floods.

He said:

We have proved our resilience as a province and given real meaning to KZN rising. There is still much to be done, and I have no doubt that you will be equal to the task.

Pillay also wished the incoming political leadership “the perfect”. He said he knew that the staff would “proceed to present full assist to the brand new management of the division”.

His resignation got here simply days after the newly elected ANC provincial management, led by Siboniso Duma, introduced that Dube-Ncube was the ANC’s most popular candidate for premier.

She is predicted to be formally sworn in on Wednesday.