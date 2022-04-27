KZN mother arrested for allegedly drowning daughter, 4, in bucket | News24

A mom has been arrested for allegedly drowning her daughter.

A forty five-year-old girl was arrested after she allegedly drowned her four-year-old daughter in a bucket of water at their house in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal police mentioned on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed they had been alerted to the incident on Tuesday.

“Police proceeded to the said address, and upon arrival, the police met the mother of the child who stated that her child was difficult and troubling her, and she decided to drown the child in a bucket full of water until she stopped moving.

“The little one’s fingers had been additionally tied with a tape. The little lady was licensed lifeless on the scene,” Ngcobo mentioned.

She mentioned the lady had been charged with homicide and was anticipated to look in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

