KZN police on high alert amid voice notes threatening violence against foreign-owned shops | News24

Police officers patrol Alexandra amid protests by Operation Dudula. Supporters are set to move to Durban on the weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal police are on excessive alert following the posting of voice notes and messages threatening violence.

Foreign enterprise homeowners have been warned to not function on Sunday.

Police say officers shall be deployed strategically to reply swiftly to those that act unlawfully.

KwaZulu-Natal police are on excessive alert to make sure security following the posting of voice notes and messages threatening violence and criminality.

Various voice notes and messages about plans to close down companies belonging to international nationals in Durban have been extensively circulated on social media platforms.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker stated cops and different legislation enforcement companies had been ready to react to any occasion which can contribute to the breakdown of legislation and order.

“Police officers will be deployed strategically to respond swiftly and deal with those who act unlawfully,” Naicker added.

He stated legislation enforcement companies famous that the eThekwini Municipality had not authorised an occasion deliberate for Sunday at Gugu Dlamini Park. He stated the organisers had not obtained permission from the Parks and Recreation Department.

Supporters of Operation Dudula, which targets international nationals, had been set to move to Durban on Sunday. The organisation began in Johannesburg and was set to have its first assembly in Durban on Sunday.

According to The Witness, refugee organisations in Durban warned international nationals within the metropolis to remain at house this weekend for their very own security.

The organisations stated that they had requested international nationals to not function on Sunday.

One of the posters circulating on numerous social media platforms said that supporters deliberate to shut all foreign-owned retailers within the Durban metropolis centre.

Operation Dudula chief Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini was arrested on Thursday night time and was being held at Johannesburg Central police station.

The EFF had laid expenses towards Dlamini on Wednesday, accusing him of breaking into the home of Victor Ramerafe in Soweto. Operation Dudula members had accused Ramerafe of promoting medication within the township.

“We are appealing to those that may react to the misleading voice notes not to partake in any activity where the laws of the country may be broken,” stated Naicker.

He additionally urged the general public to chorus from reposting faux voice notes and messages.

“Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with those found contravening the law,” he added.