KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala asks bereaved families to rely on God for strength | News24

Sihle Zikalala has requested all bereaved households to depend on God for energy.

Zikalala addressed the funeral of the Jilekas, who misplaced 5 of their relations within the current floods.

The Jilekas are amongst many in KwaZulu-Natal who misplaced a couple of member of the family.

“This is the time to ask God to be with us.”

An emotional Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal premier, addressed mourners throughout the mass funeral of 5 members of the Jileka household in Hammarsdale on Sunday.

The tragedy claimed the lives of Charity Jileka, 38, her two youngsters Elimiyo Ongezile Khanyisa Jileka, 2, and UYenzokuhle Fanelesonge Jileka, 10, and her eldest sister’s youngsters Aphile Mangaliso Jileka, 13 and UZekhethelo Success Jileka, 10 who died when a wall collapsed on them throughout the heavy floods on 12 April.

“We never thought such a disaster would hit us in our province. We defeated wars that claimed many lives in the province in the past.

We plead with God to heal families who lost their loved ones. Through divine intervention, they will be healed.

Zikalala said the province had been hit by an immense tragedy that could not be explained.

“Our individuals have misplaced their lives. Many households have misplaced a couple of particular person, together with the hardest-hit Mdlalose household in Inanda, who misplaced 10 of their relations.

“Death can’t be tolerated. What happened to the Jileka family and others is painful and unforgettable. This is the time to ask God to be with us. You are not forgotten. The entire country is with you and other families in grief,” Zikalala mentioned.

Blame sport

Zikalala mentioned they understood that many houses swept away or destroyed had been located in hilly terrain.

“This tragedy has hit people in urban and rural areas. It didn’t choose a race. This tragedy has taught us about the desperation of our people to have the land to build their homes.

“This just isn’t the time guilty our individuals who constructed their houses close to rivers and streams. Today, the black nation would not personal land. Their land was taken away by white individuals.

“As a nation, we need to hold hands regardless of the situation. We appreciate the support we have received to assist the bereaved families. The Jileka family will never be ignored. We will assist them in changing their lives,” Zikalala mentioned.

(Photo: Amy Gibbings)

Nontobeko Jileka mentioned the tragedy occurred after 22:00 because the household was sleeping.

Jileka mentioned her mom was struggling to deal with the thought that she couldn’t rescue her daughter Charity and 4 grandchildren.

“This funeral is amazing. We have received enormous support, including from a local church that took us in because we don’t have a home. Not only did we lose family members, we also lost our entire house.

“I’m feeling sorry for our mom. She was current, sleeping subsequent to Charity when [the wall collapsed and] she died. Our mom and surviving grandchildren who had been current want counselling,” Jileka mentioned.

She mentioned she was at work when the tragedy occurred.