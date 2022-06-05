KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala lays crimen injuria, assault charges against Ngizwe Mchunu | News24

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a crimen injuria and assault case towards Ngizwe Mchunu.

It’s alleged Mchunu insulted the premier throughout a contest the premier had attended.

As a consequence, Zikalala needed to depart the occasion.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a crimen injuria and assault case towards former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu.

This adopted an incident that befell throughout the Ingoma kazwelonke competitors held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

“There has been a series of recent episodes during which Mr Ngizwe Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at the premier without justification or provocation,” Zikala’s spokesperson Lennox Mabaso mentioned in a press release.

READ | Ngizwe Mchunu ‘evaded’ Gauteng police 5 times before handing himself over in Durban, court hears

Mabaso mentioned Mchunu escalated the matter on Saturday when he went the unique space the place the premier was seated, and began “hurling insults”.

“As a result, people nearby had to intervene. With the aid of security personnel, the premier had to leave the event,” mentioned Mabaso.

He mentioned Zikalala wouldn’t let the matter go.

“In this regard, the premier stands ready and is duty bound to exhaust all legal avenues to protect himself and the dignity of the office he occupies from unscrupulous and unwarranted attacks by individuals such as Mr Mchunu,” added Mabaso.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe mentioned police have been investigating two circumstances that had been registered on the Durban Central police station.

Former radio persona Ngizwe Mchunu. News24 Kayleen Morgan

“The SAPS confirms that the first case of common assault was registered on Saturday, 4 June 2022 while the second case of crimen injuria was registered on Sunday, 5 June 2022. Both matters are still under investigation.”

Mchunu claimed he was the primary to open a felony criticism on the Durban Central police station towards Zikalala for alleged assault, the SABC reported.

Zikalala mentioned there had been a sequence of current episodes throughout which Mchunu had verbally abused him.

Mchunu claimed feedback made towards Zikalala have been a part of a political debate, the SABC reported. He additionally claimed that he retaliated when Zikalala hit him first.

News24 couldn’t instantly attain Mchunu; his remark shall be added as soon as obtained.