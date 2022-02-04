KZN sweet manufacturing company to probe lollipops that made pupils ill | News24

Richester Foods will examine the protection of their XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops. (Richester Foods through Facebook)

Sweet manufacturing firm Richester Foods will examine the protection of their XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops.

A bunch of KwaZulu-Natal pupils fell sick after consuming the treats.

These lollipops are the corporate’s hottest merchandise.

Sweet manufacturing firm Richester Foods says it should conduct an inside investigation into the protection of its merchandise after 46 KwaZulu-Natal pupils fell sick after allegedly consuming its XPOP Energy Red Dragon lollipops.

Richester has additionally apologised for any alarm or inconvenience to its prospects, saying it was gravely involved following the allegations.

On Monday, 46 pupils from Umbozane Primary School in KwaMaphumulo started vomiting and complaining of abdomen cramps after they ate the lollipops.

According to the provincial schooling division, they had been bought by road distributors.

“Richester Foods’ managing director, Dr Hussein Cassim, noted that the company is taking the utmost caution in managing the situation, and that it has launched a full internal investigation into the matter,” the corporate mentioned in a press release.

Cassim added as a candy vendor, kids had been on the coronary heart of the corporate’s enterprise.

“The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority, and we are unequivocally committed to absolute and complete food safety,” he mentioned.

“This is one of our most popular products that has been in circulation since 2017, and we are therefore taking urgent action to get to the bottom of the matter, and to allay all concerns.”

The firm added it had deployed its monitoring and tracing programs to determine the precise product batch in query, particularly lot quantity 09/004 which was manufactured on 28 September 2021.

It mentioned it had submitted product samples of this particular batch of lollipops for impartial chemical and microbiological testing.

The outcomes are anticipated subsequent Tuesday.

Richester added six deliveries of this particular batch had been bought to 5 prospects, and it had contacted every of them to debate the incident and some other potential unreported points.

“While none of these other customers had received any complaints, the manufacturer then requested that as an added precautionary measure, they also submit any unsold products from this product batch for testing,” the corporate mentioned.

During a gathering with the Department of Health and National Consumer Council (NCC) on Thursday, a difficulty raised was the query of the “warning sign” on the corporate’s lollipop label which mentions “brain boost”, “sports power” and “xtreme flavour”.

Cassim mentioned the warning signal was merely a part of a branding train, and the lollipop didn’t include any stimulants akin to caffeine or taurine.

