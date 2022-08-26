L.A. County confirms its first human cases of West Nile virus this year

Public well being officers on Thursday confirmed Los Angeles County’s first human instances of West Nile virus of the 12 months.

Six instances have been confirmed within the Antelope, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, with most sufferers hospitalized for the sickness in late July and early August, the L.A. County Department of Public Health mentioned in a launch. All of the sufferers are recovering.

L.A. County doesn’t report instances in Long Beach or Pasadena, which function their very own public well being companies; neither metropolis has publicly reported any confirmed instances as of Thursday.

“This is a reminder that West Nile virus is active in Los Angeles County every year and mosquito control is a shared responsibility,” mentioned Leann Verdick, district supervisor of the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District.

Last 12 months, the county reported 17 instances of West Nile, leading to 12 hospitalizations and one dying, a marked decline from 2020, which noticed 93 instances, 79 hospitalizations and seven deaths.

The county has averaged 91 confirmed instances of West Nile for the previous 5 years, though the true variety of instances is probably going increased as most people who find themselves contaminated expertise gentle or no sickness, so their instances usually are not reported.

Three-quarters of reported instances concerned extreme illness, based on L.A. County public well being officers, and almost 10% of these with extreme illness die from issues.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Orange County Health Care Agency reported its first confirmed an infection of the 12 months.

West Nile virus is unfold by mosquitoes which can be discovered all through L.A. County, and well being officers are urging the general public to take measures to guard themselves, particularly adults 50 and older and folks with power well being situations who’re prone to critical sickness.

“Simple measures can reduce mosquitos and mosquito bites, like protecting yourself and your family with insect repellent and removing standing water outside your home,” Los Angeles County well being officer Dr. Muntu Davis mentioned within the launch. “West Nile virus can lead to hospitalization or death, and, by taking preventative steps now, residents can better protect themselves against infection and the serious neuro-invasive disease caused by this virus.”

The Department of Public Health additionally suggested residents to keep away from mosquito-infested areas at daybreak and nightfall and to put on long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoor, particularly throughout the early morning and night hours.