L.A. County continues to report decline in coronavirus cases but officials urge caution at events

Los Angeles County well being officers Saturday reported that the latest surge in COVID-19 instances fueled by the Omicron variant was abating however urged individuals to proceed to take precautions, particularly in mild of upcoming events that would additional unfold the virus.

The county recorded 21,709 coronavirus instances Saturday, a forty five% decline from every week in the past when there have been 39,117 instances, the general public well being division stated in a information launch.

The each day positivity fee additionally fell under 10% for the primary time since Dec. 23, and the variety of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 dipped under 4,000 for the primary time since Jan. 12, officers stated. There have been 3,998 COVID-19 sufferers in Los Angeles County hospitals as of Friday, a decline of practically 10% from two weeks earlier than, when there have been 4,386.

The county reported 73 new deaths Saturday, bringing the whole quantity of people that have died from the pandemic in L.A. County to greater than 28,800. Weekly common deaths have elevated by practically 161% over the previous 14 days, according to the Los Angeles Times coronavirus tracker. That follows a nationwide development, with the each day American demise toll higher than during last fall’s Delta wave, and deaths are anticipated to maintain rising for days or even weeks.

The decline in most metrics comes as quite a few household gatherings and neighborhood occasions are scheduled to mark the Lunar New Year this coming week. And the L.A. Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Sunday’s NFC Championship game with a visit to the Super Bowl — scheduled in Inglewood two weeks later — on the road.

“With multiple opportunities for gathering and celebrating in the coming days, including cheering on the LA Rams, following sensible safety measures will allow us to continue our recent decline,” Barbara Ferrer, the county public well being director, stated in an announcement. “For residents who are at high-risk, including those older, immunocompromised, or with underlying health conditions, gatherings can be especially risky given the still high rates of transmission.”

People who plan on gathering ought to get examined earlier than getting along with others, transfer actions outside if attainable and put on a masks when indoors or in crowded locations, she stated. People mustn’t host or go to gatherings if they’re sick, the general public well being division added.

The county additionally reported quite a lot of energetic outbreaks at jails, prisons and different correctional and legislation enforcement settings, with 9,948 residents contaminated, in addition to 3,509 staffers. Forty individuals have died, based on the public health department’s website.

They included L.A.’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility, which recorded 3,598 instances amongst residents, 948 amongst employees and 7 deaths; North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, which recorded 1,729 instances amongst residents, 204 amongst employees and three deaths; California State Prison, Lancaster, which recorded 1,591 instances amongst residents, 441 amongst employees and 14 deaths; and Men’s Central Jail, which recorded 1,263 instances amongst residents, 447 amongst employees and 12 deaths.

The surge comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom and the correctional officers union have continued to appeal a federal decide’s order that each one staff needs to be vaccinated to guard the rights and well being of these serving jail sentences.

L.A. County’s public well being division reported a further 405 energetic outbreaks at workplaces, meals and retail shops which have contaminated a mixed complete of a minimum of 10,000 employees however stated no deaths have but been linked to them.

Times employees writers Luke Money, Rong-Gong Lin II and Richard Winton contributed to this report.