L.A. County deputy reportedly found at home after going missing following crash

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy briefly went lacking after a crash within the Santa Clarita space, prompting a search and main legislation enforcement presence within the space Friday night time.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have been unclear, and Sheriff’s Department spokespeople and personnel weren’t capable of reply a number of questions posed by The Times.

The deputy, recognized solely as a person, was discovered at 10:20 p.m., mentioned Deputy Brenda Serna, a division spokesperson. Serna was not capable of say the place the deputy was discovered or present particulars about when and the place the crash occurred.

He was aware and respiratory when he was discovered, Serna mentioned.

She referred The Times to the Sheriff’s Department’s Santa Clarita Valley station for additional particulars.

A deputy on the Santa Clarita Valley station mentioned the watch commander wouldn’t be commenting or offering particulars and referred The Times again to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

According to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, the crash occurred close to Pico Canyon Road and North Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch.

The deputy was discovered later at his close by house, the Signal reported, citing a supply aware of the incident.

The supply advised the Signal that the deputy was on his approach house from work when he crashed his patrol automobile and was picked up by one other off-duty deputy.

Video taken by a Signal journalist exhibits a Sheriff’s Department SUV in bushes off the aspect of a highway. Several legislation enforcement personnel have been gathered close by.

Further particulars weren’t obtainable late Friday.