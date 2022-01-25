L.A. County faces two lawsuits in last year’s deadly Agua Dulce fire station shooting

Nearly eight months after a Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a colleague and wounded a captain on the Agua Dulce fireplace station, county officers are going through a pair of lawsuits linked to the capturing.

The widow of 44-year-old firefighter Tory Carlon and their three kids filed a wrongful-death lawsuit towards L.A. County and the property of gunman Jonathan Tatone, alleging that Tatone’s “dangerous conduct” was recognized to fireplace officers for years.

Capt. Arnoldo Sandoval, who was shot whereas making an attempt to intervene, introduced a separate go well with alleging assault and battery towards the county and Tatone’s property, and negligence towards the county.

Both instances had been filed in L.A. County Superior Court final week.

“Tatone worked as a firefighter engineer and for years had clearly demonstrated to fire department leadership that he was unstable mentally and was a dangerous condition to those around him,” in accordance with the criticism within the Carlon household’s go well with. “He was angry, unpredictable, violent, and eventually deadly.”

The morning of June 1, Tatone went to L.A. County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce whereas off responsibility and fatally shot Carlon, in accordance with L.A. County Sheriff’s Department investigators. Sandoval heard the gunfire, went to see what occurred and was additionally shot.

After the assault, the gunman fled to his house in Acton, the place he barricaded himself, set the home on fireplace and was discovered lifeless in a small pool on the property after flames subsided, investigators mentioned.

Law enforcement sources mentioned Tatone and Carlon labored on the station however on totally different shifts and had been clashing for a while over operations and different points.

Their dispute escalated into the capturing, investigators mentioned.

Case paperwork within the Carlon household’s lawsuit described Tatone as “an open wound” on the station and alleged that L.A. County Fire Department management selected to “ignore, normalize, and ratify” his harmful conduct regardless of warnings by Carlon and others.

“Although Tatone pulled the trigger, it was Los Angeles County Fire Department leadership’s ratification of Tatone’s years of dangerous conduct that was the substantial factor in the death of Tory Carlon,” the go well with alleged.

Sandoval suffered severe harm and paralysis from the capturing, in accordance with his civil criticism.

The county had no touch upon pending litigation, mentioned Michael Wilson, a spokesman for the L.A. County chief government’s workplace.

The Carlon household and Sandoval are looking for unspecified damages, in accordance with their fits.

A consultant of Tatone’s property couldn’t be reached for remark Monday.