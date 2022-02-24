L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shoot 2 people near La Mirada

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies injured two folks in a taking pictures close to La Mirada on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The taking pictures occurred shortly earlier than 2:40 p.m. within the 14500 block of Chere Drive, in response to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The space is in an unincorporated a part of the county between Norwalk and La Mirada.

Deputy Miguel Meza, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman, confirmed to The Times that deputies shot and injured two suspects. He was not capable of say what prompted the taking pictures.

The two injured suspects had been taken to a hospital in unknown circumstances, in response to the Sheriff’s Department. A 3rd particular person was detained.

Footage from KABC-TV Channel 7 confirmed a silver sedan with a number of bullet holes, and deputies blocking a close-by road.

KABC additionally reported that two deputies, one in every of whom was off responsibility, suffered minor accidents.

One of the deputies was hospitalized, in response to the station. Officials didn’t verify these particulars to The Times.