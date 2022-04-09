L.A. County sheriff’s deputy arrested on child sex abuse charges

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of kid intercourse abuse, authorities stated.

Sean Jerome Essex, 51, was booked into jail at 11:10 a.m., data present. He was launched at 4 p.m. on $100,000 bail.

Essex was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a baby beneath 14 years previous, and committing oral copulation with a baby beneath the age of 14, in keeping with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators with the division’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau and Special Victims Bureau began wanting into the deputy after receiving a report of suspected youngster abuse, the company stated.

The Sheriff’s Department didn’t say when the investigation began.

Further info — together with how lengthy Essex was a deputy; what his final project was; whether or not he’s been positioned on depart, fired or different motion taken; and particulars concerning the tip that sparked the investigation — was not out there Friday evening.

In an announcement, Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated he was “appalled and saddened” by the allegations and is dedicated to seeing justice served.

“Department members who engage in misconduct, especially criminal misconduct that preys on a vulnerable population, will not be tolerated and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” in keeping with a Sheriff’s Department assertion.

Last 12 months, one other L.A County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on similar charges.

Anthony Heriberto Galindo, of Rancho Cucamonga, was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old lady and arrested in late August, in keeping with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Galindo was relieved of his duties and his peace officer powers have been suspended following his arrest, in keeping with an LASD assertion on the time.