L.A. County sheriff’s helicopter crashes in Azusa; passengers in stable condition

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter crash-landed within the Azusa-Glendora space with six passengers on board.

All passengers had been rescued and transported to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated.

“They are in stable condition, some more banged up than others, but thankful to be alive,” he stated.

The crash occurred on Route 39 close to Azusa. The chopper went down at 4:52 p.m., in keeping with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The inexperienced Air Rescue 5 helicopter was responding to a name for service within the space on the time of the crash. The San Dimas station obtained a name {that a} helicopter went down at 4:58 p.m., the sheriff’s division stated.

The broken plane was mendacity on its facet in Azusa Canyon close to the San Gabriel Dam Saturday afternoon. Multiple emergency automobiles had been on the scene.

The rescue helicopter makes lots of of flights yearly into a few of the hardest terrain, typically flying into slender canyons and coping with tough topography.

The helicopter crew has “saved thousands of lives over the years,” Villanueva stated.

Air Rescue 5’s fateful flight started at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, the place it repeatedly deposits hikers and motorists who turn into injured within the San Gabriel Mountains.

Nothing appeared out of the bizarre because the chopper took off from the hospital on Saturday afternoon, although there have been many low-hanging clouds across the mountain vary.

The NTSB has launched an investigation into the crash, in keeping with spokesman Eric Weiss.

In February, a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in Newport Harbor close to the Lido Peninsula, killing passenger Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department. The pilot in that crash sustained minor accidents.

Times workers author Nathan Fenno contributed to this report.