L.A. County Supervisors Vote to Start Firing 4,000 Unvaccinated LASD Police Officers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 on Tuesday to permit civilian directors to fireside as much as 4,000 members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) who’ve declined to be vaccinated towards COVID-19.

The vote came to visit the objections of L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has declined to implement vaccine mandates amongst his officers, simply as he has declined to implement coronavirus mandates on native companies all through the pandemic.

Local ABC affiliate KABC-7 reported:

Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Holly Mitchell launched the movement, saying countywide compliance with the worker vaccine mandate “remains a challenge four months after its issuance.” They famous that as of Feb. 1, 81.5% of the county’s 100,000 staff had been absolutely vaccinated as required by the mandate. But within the sheriff’s division, lower than 60% of staff had been in compliance with the vaccine mandate. … The movement directs county attorneys to work with the CEO and personnel director to develop proposed amendments to county Civil Service guidelines, giving the personnel director “overriding authority to discipline the employees of any county department for noncompliance with the county’s policy or directives related to the policy.”

Villanueva issued a statement in protest towards the board’s choice, which comes throughout against the law wave within the county: Today the Board of Supervisors adopted by on their risk and voted 4-0 (1 abstention) to type a suicide pact and begin the method to fireside 4,000 deputies for not being vaccinated. Showing deliberate indifference to the apparent affect on public security, the Board hid behind an alleged risk to public security they couldn’t again up with knowledge. Tellingly, the Board’s personal County Counsel (Rodrigo Castro-Silva) couldn’t provide even a primary authorized opinion on the legality of the Board’s movement, or the apparent authorized challenges they are going to face. The Board, who ignored the feedback made by 1000’s of their constituents right this moment throughout their assembly, is now looking for to fireside the exact same personnel who had been compelled to work in particular person, exposing themselves to the COVID-19 virus when there was no vaccine, whereas the Supervisors and a lot of the workforce had been telecommuting from the consolation and security of their very own properties. Supervisor Kuehl falsely asserted in her movement that LASD staff represented 74% of contaminated County staff, ignoring the straightforward reality most infections had been throughout pre-vaccine availability. … It is necessary to recollect Department personnel who selected to not vaccinate are required to undergo weekly COVID testing, and have dedicated no administrative offense. This is nothing greater than one other politically motivated stunt by the Board, which has no bearing on public well being, however will certainly hurt public security.

The proposal will come earlier than the Board of Supervisors on March 15 for a remaining vote.

Also, on Tuesday, Los Angeles mayoral frontrunner Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) proposed hiring extra personnel on the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), which is separate from the LASD, to take care of an ongoing surge in crime.

Public well being authorities within the county announced this week that they’d retain an indoor masks mandate, regardless of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s choice to carry the mandate for the remainder of California by February 15, and comparable reversals nationwide.

