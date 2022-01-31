L.A. County’s daily coronavirus cases continue dramatic decline, but death rate remains high

Los Angeles County’s day by day coronavirus case numbers proceed to see a dramatic decline, however loss of life charges stay excessive, well being officers mentioned.

The county reported 16,835 new day by day coronavirus circumstances on Sunday, down from 26,354 circumstances recorded every week earlier, on Jan. 23, officers mentioned. There have been 40 further deaths reported Sunday; there have been 63 on the earlier Sunday. Officials warning that the variety of circumstances and deaths might replicate reporting delays over the weekend.

The decline within the day by day numbers comes as quite a few household gatherings and group occasions are scheduled to mark the Lunar New Year this coming week. And the winner of the L.A. Rams-San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday will earn a visit to the Super Bowl — scheduled for Feb. 13 in Inglewood.

“For residents who are at high risk, including those older, immunocompromised, or with underlying health conditions, gatherings can be especially risky given the still high rates of transmission,” Barbara Ferrer, the county public well being director, mentioned in an announcement.

Though the day by day coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations proceed to say no, the county’s day by day COVID-19 loss of life fee on Sunday remained at ranges not seen in additional than 10 months. The variety of associated deaths lag behind hospitalizations.

In the previous few days, the county has been averaging 61 to 68 COVID-19 deaths a day, a fee not seen since final March and almost double the height from the summer season Delta surge, which was round 35 deaths a day.

The newest loss of life fee is greater than 4 instances increased than what was reported heading into Christmas, which was about 15 deaths a day.

But the newest determine nonetheless stays nicely beneath the heights of final winter’s peak, of about 240 deaths a day.

L.A. County’s traits are roughly reflective of nationwide traits. The U.S. is averaging about 2,300 COVID-19 deaths a day, increased than the summer season peak of about 1,900 deaths a day however beneath final winter’s peak of three,400 deaths a day.

The excessive loss of life charges underscore simply what number of unvaccinated individuals are nonetheless weak to the coronavirus. Unvaccinated individuals are 22 instances extra more likely to die than boosted people, in response to the California Department of Public Health.

As of Sunday, L.A. County is now averaging about 22,000 new circumstances a day over the past week, in response to a Times evaluation of county information. That’s down roughly half of the Omicron peak recorded earlier this month. Still, the case fee stays above final winter’s peak of 16,000 circumstances a day, a purpose why officers are nonetheless urging individuals to be cautious as a result of excessive charges of transmission.

The variety of individuals in L.A. County with recorded coronavirus infections this month has been breathtaking. According to a Times evaluation of state information, the county had recorded greater than 910,000 coronavirus circumstances for the primary 27 days of January, exceeding the variety of circumstances tallied in all of 2021, which was about 888,000.

The variety of coronavirus-positive sufferers in L.A. County’s hospitals continued to drop. There have been 3,852 coronavirus-positive sufferers as of Saturday, a decline of about 20% from what seems to be the Omicron peak of 4,814 recorded on Jan. 19, in response to information launched Sunday. The newest quantity far exceeds the height in the summertime surge of 1,790 however is nicely beneath the all-time peak of 8,098 recorded final winter.

The variety of coronavirus-positive sufferers in intensive care within the county has additionally stabilized in current days. There have been 794 coronavirus-positive ICU sufferers on Jan. 23, and 759 on Saturday.

Although L.A. County is seeing declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the San Joaquin Valley’s intensive care models are seeing deteriorating situations. The San Joaquin Valley’s pandemic traits are likely to lag behind these of Southern California.

ICU mattress availability within the San Joaquin Valley has fallen below 10% for 5 consecutive days, and surge protocols have been activated, “which allows flexibility to transfer patients to hospitals with additional ICU capacity,” the state Department of Public Health mentioned Friday.

“ICUs in the San Joaquin Valley, where vaccination rates are lower, are nearing capacity. Californians will get through this latest surge by continuing to follow the science, including by getting vaccinated and boosted, which is the safest way to protect yourself from the virus,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state well being and human companies secretary, mentioned in an announcement.

On Friday, L.A. County well being officers issued a health advisory warning about low vaccination charges amongst youngsters age 5 to 11. Only about 30% of youngsters on this age group have obtained at the very least one dose of vaccine, a regarding discovering provided that coronavirus-positive hospitalizations on this age group have elevated from 2 per week in mid-November to 23 per week in mid-January.

Most of the current hospitalizations of youngsters age 5 to 11 have occurred amongst these not absolutely vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19. Among the 49 youngsters on this age group hospitalized within the first 20 days of January, solely 4 have been absolutely vaccinated.

The lowest charges of kid vaccination have been within the poorest neighborhoods of L.A. County.

San Francisco has had a better fee of vaccinations on this age group. In San Francisco, 73% of youngsters age 5 to 11 have obtained at the very least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.