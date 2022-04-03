L.A. paralegal to plead guilty to immigration fraud involving Philippines-based church

A Los Angeles paralegal has agreed to plead responsible to serving to a Philippines-based church commit immigration fraud by establishing sham marriages, and whose unwitting victims had been then compelled to solicit donations within the U.S. to finance the lavish life-style of church leaders, federal prosecutors mentioned Friday in court docket paperwork.

Maria De Leon, a 73-year-old resident in Koreatown who owned and operated Liberty Legal Document Services, could possibly be sentenced to as much as 5 years in federal jail, prosecutors mentioned. De Leon was arrested in November at her dwelling together with 5 different directors.

As part of a plea deal, De Leon has agreed to cooperate within the federal authorities’s case in opposition to the church’s directors, together with its founder, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy.

A federal grand jury in November indicted Quiboloy and different directors of the church referred to as Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name, in reference to accusations of a labor and intercourse trafficking scheme in which they recruited females 12 to 25 years old to work as personal assistant for Quiboloy, including having sex with him.

Quiboloy and three different church directors are fugitives and are believed to nonetheless be within the Philippines, in line with federal prosecutors. Quiboloy was positioned on the FBI’s Most Wanted record earlier this 12 months.

According to her plea settlement, De Leon filed fraudulent paperwork in no less than 10 separate cases between 2013 and 2020 on behalf of the church’s members, coming into them into sham marriages with different followers who have already got U.S. citizenship.

Once the members entered the U.S., directors confiscated their identification types and compelled them to solicit cash on the road for the church, the indictment mentioned. The members usually labored very lengthy hours and slept in vehicles, in line with the indictment.

Although staff informed potential donors that the cash would go towards a Glendale-based Children’s Joy Foundation, the donation as an alternative went to Quiboloy and the church. The cash went to construct a stadium within the Philippines and to reward the “personal assistants” who had been obedient to Quiboloy, in line with the indictment.

Quiboloy threatened and bodily abused those that refused to have intercourse with him or tried to depart the church, telling a few of them that “they had the devil in them and risked eternal damnation,” in line with the indictment.

Quiboloy’s lawyer Ferdinand Topacio on Saturday mentioned De Leon is not affiliated with Quiboloy’s church, in line with Inquirer.web, a Philippines-based web site. But Topacio referred to as De Leon’s plea “part of the pattern of harassment” in opposition to Quiboloy and the church. Topacio mentioned the costs in opposition to Quiboloy, who’s a non secular advisor to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, had been sparked by “purely political motives.”

De Leon is anticipated to formally enter her responsible plea at an upcoming listening to, which has not been scheduled but, federal prosecutors mentioned. Trials for different directors are scheduled for March 2023.