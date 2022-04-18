La Libertadora del Libertador (the female Liberator of the Liberator)

Simon Bolivar is well known because the Liberator (Libertador) of South America. He was an distinctive navy chief, strategist, visionary, scholar, adventurer and above all a typical Latino macho. After the early demise of his spouse, he had remained as a bachelor for the remainder of his life. He had affairs with many ladies. When he met Manuela Saenz (Manuelita), a married Ecuadorian lady, he thought she was yet one more rating. But he underestimated her. Manuelita fell in love with him, left her husband and have become Bolivar’s lover, mistress and confidante for the remainder of her life. She adored him, sorted him and was fiercely loyal to him. She fought covertly and overtly in opposition to Bolivar’s adversaries in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador throughout her keep in these locations after 1822. She subscribed to Bolivar’s beliefs of Latin American independence and political imaginative and prescient. Manuelita and Bolivar had exchanged many letters once they have been away from one another.

Manuelita obtained herself an official place as a member of Bolivar’s employees and had assumed the formal function of his private archivist. She was a part of Bolivar’s inside circle-a group that included each civilians and officers. She saved an eye fixed on the buddies and adversaries of Bolivar and saved him knowledgeable of their actions. She confirmed exceptional braveness and ingenuity and saved the lifetime of Bolivar on September 25, 1828, when assassins broke into the presidential palace in Bogota to kill the Liberator. Bolivar was fascinated by the unconventional, brave, mental and playful character of Manuelita. He known as her generally as an “ amiable mad woman”. He benefitted from her recommendation and was impressed by her candy appeal, sharp wit and adventurous rebelliousness. It is for these causes that Manuelita is named because the “ La Libertadora del Libertador” (feminine Liberator of the Liberator).

In the e book “For Glory and Bolivar: The Remarkable Life of Manuela Saenz” the writer Pamela S. Murray brings out the political and historic significance of Manuelita and portrays her as a Latin American feminist icon. Murray has executed in depth educational analysis and has cited proof from historic archives.





Manuelita was an illegitimate daughter of an Ecuadorian businessman and had suffered the stigma and its penalties early in her life. After the demise of her mom, she was despatched to reside on the convent of Santa Catalina. She remained there till age 17, when she was married to James Thorne, a rich British service provider. Thorne took her to Lima, the place she first got here into contact with the motion for independence through which she began taking energetic half. That involvement virtually definitely grated in opposition to her husband’s pursuits tied to the members of town’s social and enterprise institution. It additionally clashed sharply with the feelings of her royalist father and older half-siblings. She returned to her birthplace, Quito, in June 1822 the place she met Bolívar in a celebration celebrating his newest navy triumph. She fell in love with him and stayed as his lover thereafter.

Manuelita rose as a strong-willed and impartial lady and had carved a spot for herself in a person’s world. She defied the conventions and traditions of the macho society of her period when ladies have been prohibited from taking part in authorities and the general public sphere.

Manuelita most popular the world of military camps and barracks and used to look in public wearing a navy uniform. She rode horses and was accompanied by one or two of her black feminine servants who have been additionally in navy uniform. She smoked and drank like a soldier and was keen on telling soiled jokes.

After Bolivar’s demise in 1830, the Colombian authorities harassed her. The authorities lawyer accused her of “insulting the public” and “menacing” them with firearms in addition to of “acting brusquely, in a way alien to her sex.” Saenz additionally was deemed responsible of “dressing like a man” and of breaking “the rules of modesty and morality. She was expelled from Colombia. She went back to her native Ecuador but the Ecuadorian government also expelled her saying that she could cause public disturbance with her Bolivar loyalty. She then went and settled in Paita, a small port town in the north west of Peru, where she died in 1856.

Manuelita’s reputation as a feminist icon continues even now. Nela Martinez, an Ecuadorian author, activist and communist party member organized an event “Primer Encuentro con la Historia: Manuela Saenz” in 1989 bringing together some forty women from Ecuador, Peru, and Cuba. They met in Paita to honor Saenz’s memory and visit her tomb. Martinez declared that Saenz’s contributions to independence were on par with those of Bolivar and that she was a “coparticipant” in his continental project. She and other participants later signed a document known as the Declaration of Paita promising to take up Saenz’s banner for women’s emancipation.

During a protest against Ecuador’s neoliberal policies, held on March 8, 1998 (International Women’s Day), in Quito, the female protestors rode on horseback to the Plaza de Independencia, dressed like the Libertadora.

On May 25, 2007, the anniversary of the Battle of Pichincha, the Ecuadorian government symbolically promoted Manuela Saenz to the rank of General of the Army.

The famous Chilean poet Pablo Neruda wrote a poem celebrating the Libertadora as a progressive symbol and an icon of revolution and independence. He called her as “the siren of rifles, the widow of nets, the tiny creole service provider of honey, doves, pineapples, and pistols who slept among the many casks, acquainted with the rebel gun powder”.

In his well-known historic novel, El basic en su laberinto (The General in His Labyrinth), Gabriel Garcia Marquez imagines Saenz virtually within the mould of a contemporary guerrillera. He describes her as “the bold Quitena who smoked a sailor’s pipe, used the verbena water favored by the military as her perfume, dressed in men’s clothing, and spent time with soldiers, and whose husky voice still suited the penumbra of love.

There is also a delightful 2001 Venezuelan film “Manuela Saenz, la libertadora del libertador”, which I recommend to the readers of this book.