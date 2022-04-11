La Liga: Luuk de Jong Stoppage Time Header Gives Barcelona Victory Over Levante | Football News

Luuk de Jong headed in a 92nd-minute winner on Sunday as Barcelona prevailed in a five-goal thriller towards Levante to return to second in La Liga. De Jong’s late objective, his sixth within the league for Barca, proved the decisive second in a 3-2 victory in Valencia but it surely was the introduction of the 19-year-old Pedri off the bench that turned the momentum of the competition. Asked if the group are too reliant on Pedri, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez mentioned: “I wouldn’t put it like that but he is an extraordinary player. I don’t hold back any praise, he is a player who excites people and makes a difference.”

A frantic 11 minutes early within the second half noticed Levante rating one penalty within the 52nd minute by means of Jose Luis Morales earlier than lacking a second within the fifty fifth, this time Roger Marti stepping up, solely to be denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Pedri got here off the bench within the 56th minute and three minutes later Barcelona equalised, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heading in Ousmane Dembele’s cross to attain his tenth objective for his new membership.

Then within the 63rd minute, Pedri fired Barca in entrance with a first-time end into the nook, just for Levante to degree once more after being awarded a 3rd penalty, Gonzalo Melero this time making no mistake.

Levante appeared set to say a degree however De Jong snatched the win, assembly Jordi Alba’s cross and heading in on the close to submit.

“When we don’t play well and we pull through, it shows we have that winning mentality,” mentioned Xavi.

Barca climb again above Sevilla into second, nonetheless 12 factors behind Real Madrid, who eased to a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday.

Xavi’s facet have a recreation in hand over Real Madrid, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, with Atletico three factors behind in fourth after shedding on Saturday away at Mallorca.

Pedri scored a superb winner towards Sevilla final weekend and whereas the midfielder was initially rested towards Levante, Barcelona have been remodeled after he got here on.

Aubameyang, in the meantime, continued his personal wealthy vein of kind since leaving Arsenal in January. The Gabon striker now has 10 targets in 14 video games for his new membership.

Levante have been throughout Barcelona early on and Morales was thwarted by a glorious, goal-line clearance by Eric Garcia after his end on the finish of a weaving run appeared to be spinning in. Garcia scrambled again to hook away.

Ferran Torres twice went shut however the mayhem started shortly after half-time when Dani Alves leant into Son to stop him retrieving a one-two and Morales scored from the spot.

Three minutes later, Levante had one other penalty after the ball cruelly dropped down onto the arm of Garcia. Morales left this spot-kick to Roger however his low shot to the left was palmed away by Ter Stegen.

Levante knew a possibility had been squandered and Barca performed faster with Pedri on the pitch, {the teenager} enjoying the important thing go out to Dembele, who crossed in for Aubameyang to nod in.

Five minutes later, Barcelona have been in entrance as Gavi nipped between two Levante defenders and squared for Pedri, who bent the ball first time into the far nook.

Levante, although, got here once more and when Melero fired of their third penalty of the evening after Dani Gomez was clipped by Clement Lenglet, they appeared to have secured a degree.

De Jong, on for Aubameyang, had different concepts, dashing into the world within the 92nd minute and Alba’s curving cross discovering him. De Jong headed the ball contained in the submit.