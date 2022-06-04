La Luz del Mundo church leader pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

Days earlier than his long-awaited trial was scheduled to start out, La Luz del Mundo church chief Naason Joaquin Garcia pleaded responsible to a number of expenses of sexual assault involving minors, the state lawyer normal’s workplace introduced Friday.

“Today’s conviction sends a clear message that sexual exploitation is never acceptable in California. We will hold you accountable if you break the law,” Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta stated in a information launch Friday afternoon.

Garcia’s followers imagine the 53-year-old is an “apostle” appointed by God to direct the megachurch, which has branches in 50 international locations, together with church buildings in Los Angeles.

He has been in jail for practically three years awaiting trial, since state prosecutors charged him with abusing women from his congregation — whereas alleging that the sexual misconduct was lined up for years.

García “used his power to take advantage of children,” Bonta stated. “He relied on those around him to groom congregants for the purposes of sexual assault. Today’s conviction can never undo the harm, but it will help protect future generations.”

After a number of delays, his trial was set to start out with jury choice Monday earlier than Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen. The California lawyer normal’s workplace additionally accused Garcia of coercing underlings to recruit younger women for Garcia to sexually abuse.

Three feminine church members have additionally been charged with numerous offenses. One stays on the run, whereas one other has agreed to testify towards Garcia, saying they themselves have been abused.

On Friday, Garcia pleaded responsible to a number of felony counts of sexual assault involving three separate minors, the lawyer normal’s workplace stated.

A church member who was anticipated to testify, Alondra Ocampo, pleaded responsible to 4 counts as a part of a plea deal in 2020. She will likely be sentenced at a later date. She was accused of grooming teenage women for Garcia’s sexual pleasure. Her lawyer beforehand instructed The Times that Ocampo herself suffered years of sexual abuse within the church as a minor.

Another codefendant, Susana Medina Oaxaca, who was Garcia’s former assistant, pleaded responsible Friday to assault more likely to trigger nice bodily harm, Bonta’s workplace stated.

Authorities have but to find the third lady, Azalea Rangel Melendez.

The crimes dedicated by Garcia occurred between 2015 and 2019. The case towards him got here on account of a tip in 2018 to a U.S. Justice Department web site that was created to assist individuals report abuse by clergy.