La Renta: How to find out if you’re owed or owe money on your annual Spanish tax return

The declaración de la renta is Spain’s annual revenue tax return, which anybody residing in Spain incomes over €22,000 a yr, is self-employed (autónomo), or moved right here within the final yr, should full.

Filling out your tax return could be a sophisticated course of and chances are you’ll wish to know forward of time how a lot you could have to pay with the intention to put together. Now that the declaración de la renta marketing campaign for 2021 is open (you’ll be able to current your tax return from April sixth to June thirtieth 2022), you’ll be able to use the Tax Agency’s on-line simulator to search out out.

How does it work?

The 2021 revenue simulator is a web-based model of the Agencia Tributaria portal that makes it potential to simulate the declaration with out really having to submit your information or having to validate your ID with a digital certificate. It doesn’t have an effect on your tax return in any respect, so can it merely be used on your personal functions to learn the way a lot you’ll have to pay or even when the Tax Agency will return a number of the cash you’ve already paid.

As it really works merely as a simulator nonetheless, you aren’t capable of switch any of the info over into your actual declaration and you’ll have to full it another time when the time comes.

How do I entry and full the simulated tax return?

Step 1:

The first step is to entry the simulator which might be discovered on the Agencia Tributaria’s web site here. Click on the button that claims ‘Renta Web Open Simulador‘ to entry it.

A window will open asking if you wish to create a brand new simulated declaration or if you wish to open one that you simply’ve already beforehand saved. If that is your first time accessing the simulator, merely click on on the button that claims ‘Nueva declaración‘.

New simulated tax declaration. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 2:

The simulator will then open up a brand new declaration web page for you. You are in a position to decide on between a couple of completely different languages spoken in Spain, however sadly English isn’t one in all them.

Here, you could fill out your private particulars, equivalent to title, NIF (número de identificación fiscal), marital standing, any dependent youngsters or dependent adults over 65 who’re dwelling with you. You may even want all particulars of your dependents equivalent to ID numbers and start dates.

When you might have accomplished this web page, click on on ‘Aceptar’ on the backside to proceed.

Fill in your private particulars on the primary web page. Photo: Agencia Tributaria.

Step 3:

The subsequent web page will take you to the monetary a part of the simulator. Here, you will note a number of completely different sections and the corresponding quantities. You may even see a separate part detailing the quantities on your civil accomplice or partner, if in case you have acknowledged that you’ve one.

At first, all the pieces will merely say €0,00, however you’ll be able to click on on any of the numbers to vary them or fill out the main points in order that this system will work out the quantity for you.

Spanish revenue tax simulator. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Some of the numbers will open up new home windows the place you’ll be able to fill out the details about particulars equivalent to your wage or any compensation you obtained.

From this display screen, you might be solely capable of change the numbers in your part, however if you wish to fill in particulars on your civil accomplice or partner, click on on the field that claims ‘Modalidad’ within the prime right-hand nook. From right here, you’re capable of choose a unique individual. This could make it easier to to work out whether or not it will be higher financially to submit your actual declaration together with your accomplice or alone. Remember, you aren’t capable of enter each units of numbers on the identical display screen.

Click on ‘modalidad’ to entry the quantities on your partner. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 4:

To entry completely different elements of the declaration, click on on the ‘Apartados’ button within the prime left-hand nook of the display screen. This will deliver a drop-down menu of all of the completely different sections of the tax return, with the intention to entry them straight, reasonably than having to scroll by every part.

Click on ‘Apartados’ to entry completely different sections of the shape straight. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 5:

Before your last calculation, click on on the ‘Validar’ button subsequent to ‘Apartados’ to see if there are any errors wherever in your return. The program will advise you on what to do if there are.

Click on ‘Validar’ to see when you’ve made any errors. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 6:

To save your simulated return with the intention to full it later, simply click on on ‘Guardar’ or save on the prime.

Save your simulated return at any time by clicking on ‘Guardar’. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Step 7:

When you might have accomplished every part, checked for errors and are proud of all the pieces, click on on ‘Resumen de declaraciónes’. This will take you again to the unique display screen with all of the numbers and quantities on, the place now you can see your last outcome on the prime.

Click on Resumen de declaraciónes to see your last calculation. Photo: Agencia Tributaria

Click on ‘Vista Pevia’ to have the ability to obtain your simulated tax return as a PDF. You can then use this PDF and the quantities that will help you fill out the true tax return later.