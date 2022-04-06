La Renta: How to find out if you’re owed or owe money on your annual Spanish tax return

\r\n The declaraci\u00f3n de la renta is Spain\u2019s annual revenue tax return, which anybody residing in Spain incomes over \u20ac22,000 a yr, is self-employed (aut\u00f3nomo), or moved right here within the final yr, should full.\u00a0\nFind out extra about who must fill out an revenue tax return in Spain here.\u00a0\nFilling out your tax return could be a sophisticated course of and chances are you'll wish to know forward of time how a lot you could have to pay with the intention to put together. Now that the declaraci\u00f3n de la renta marketing campaign for 2021 is open (you'll be able to current your tax return from April sixth to June thirtieth 2022), you'll be able to use the Tax Agency\u2019s on-line simulator to search out out.\u00a0\nREAD ALSO \u2013 La Renta: The important income tax deadlines in Spain in 2022\nHow does it work? \nThe 2021 revenue simulator is a web-based model of the Agencia Tributaria portal that makes it potential to simulate the declaration with out really having to submit your information or having to validate your ID with a digital certificate. It doesn\u2019t have an effect on your tax return in any respect, so can it merely be used on your personal functions to learn the way a lot you'll have to pay or even when the Tax Agency will return a number of the cash you\u2019ve already paid.\u00a0\nAs it really works merely as a simulator nonetheless, you aren't capable of switch any of the info over into your actual declaration and you'll have to full it another time when the time comes.\u00a0\n\nHow do I entry and full the simulated tax return?\nStep 1:\nThe first step is to entry the simulator which might be discovered on the Agencia Tributaria\u2019s web site here. Click on the button that claims \u2018Renta Web Open Simulador\u2018 to entry it.\u00a0\nA window will open asking if you wish to create a brand new simulated declaration or if you wish to open one that you simply\u2019ve already beforehand saved. If that is your first time accessing the simulator, merely click on on the button that claims \u2018Nueva declaraci\u00f3n\u2018.\u00a0\n\nNew simulated tax declaration. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\nStep 2:\nThe simulator will then open up a brand new declaration web page for you. You are in a position to decide on between a couple of completely different languages spoken in Spain, however sadly English isn\u2019t one in all them.\nHere, you could fill out your private particulars, equivalent to title, NIF (n\u00famero\u00a0de\u00a0identificaci\u00f3n fiscal), marital standing, any dependent youngsters or dependent adults over 65 who're dwelling with you. You may even want all particulars of your dependents equivalent to ID numbers and start dates.\nWhen you might have accomplished this web page, click on on \u2018Aceptar\u2019 on the backside to proceed.\n\nFill in your private particulars on the primary web page. Photo: Agencia Tributaria.\nStep 3:\nThe subsequent web page will take you to the monetary a part of the simulator. Here, you will note a number of completely different sections and the corresponding quantities. You may even see a separate part detailing the quantities on your civil accomplice or partner, if in case you have acknowledged that you've one.\nAt first, all the pieces will merely say \u20ac0,00, however you'll be able to click on on any of the numbers to vary them or fill out the main points in order that this system will work out the quantity for you.\u00a0\n\nSpanish revenue tax simulator. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\nSome of the numbers will open up new home windows the place you'll be able to fill out the details about particulars equivalent to your wage or any compensation you obtained.\nFrom this display screen, you might be solely capable of change the numbers in your part, however if you wish to fill in particulars on your civil accomplice or partner, click on on the field that claims \u2018Modalidad\u2019 within the prime right-hand nook. From right here, you\u2019re capable of choose a unique individual. This could make it easier to to work out whether or not it will be higher financially to submit your actual declaration together with your accomplice or alone. Remember, you aren't capable of enter each units of numbers on the identical display screen.\n\nClick on \u2018modalidad\u2019 to entry the quantities on your partner. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\nStep 4:\nTo entry completely different elements of the declaration, click on on the \u2018Apartados\u2019 button within the prime left-hand nook of the display screen. This will deliver a drop-down menu of all of the completely different sections of the tax return, with the intention to entry them straight, reasonably than having to scroll by every part.\n\nClick on \u2018Apartados\u2019 to entry completely different sections of the shape straight. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\nStep 5:\nBefore your last calculation, click on on the \u2018Validar\u2019 button subsequent to \u2018Apartados\u2019 to see if there are any errors wherever in your return. The program will advise you on what to do if there are.\n\nClick on \u2018Validar\u2019 to see when you\u2019ve made any errors. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\nStep 6:\nTo save your simulated return with the intention to full it later, simply click on on \u2018Guardar\u2019 or save on the prime.\n\nSave your simulated return at any time by clicking on \u2018Guardar\u2019. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\n\u00a0\n\nStep 7:\nWhen you might have accomplished every part, checked for errors and are proud of all the pieces, click on on \u2018Resumen de declaraci\u00f3nes\u2019. This will take you again to the unique display screen with all of the numbers and quantities on, the place now you can see your last outcome on the prime.\u00a0\n\nClick on Resumen de declaraci\u00f3nes to see your last calculation. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\n\u00a0\nClick on \u2018Vista Pevia\u2019 to have the ability to obtain your simulated tax return as a PDF. You can then use this PDF and the quantities that will help you fill out the true tax return later.\u00a0\n\u00a0\n\nClick on \u2018Vista Previa\u2019 to obtain a PDF of your outcomes. Photo: Agencia Tributaria\n\n\n\n window.fbAsyncInit = function() \n FB.init(\n appId : 1880204065538033,\n cookie : true,\n xfbml : true,\n version : "v10.0"\n )\n ;\n \n (function(d, s, id)\n var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];\n if (d.getElementById(id)) return;\n js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;\n js.src = "https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/sdk.js";\n fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);\n (document, "script", "facebook-jssdk"));\n \n function checkFBLogin() {\n if (window.FB && typeof FB.getLoginStatus === "function") {\n FB.getLoginStatus(function(response) \n if (response.status === "connected") \n \/\/ implement relation fb id with user email\n fetch(\n "\/wp-json\/thelocal\/v1\/fb-news-token",\n \n method: "POST",\n body: JSON.stringify(\n \n access: response.authResponse.accessToken\n \n ),\n \n \n )\n .then((response) => \n console.log("success");\n );\n else \n setTimeout(checkFBLogin, 1000);\n \n );\n } else \n setTimeout(checkFBLogin, 1000);\n \n }\n checkFBLogin();\n \n \n \n \r\n\r\nSource link