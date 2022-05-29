Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan take you on heartwarming journey : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

The wait is lastly over! All the film and cricket fans have been handled to the largest and most highly-anticipated trailer of the yr – ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that includes Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. Touted to be one of many largest releases of the yr, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha was launched with enormous fanfare at this time on tv amidst the T20 finale match that gave the cricket and film buffs the world over an adrenaline rush. This is the primary time ever {that a} movie goes grand to this scale with its trailer launch on a world tv platform and the sports activities world.

Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan take you on heartwarming journey

The spectacular trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ took the viewers and particularly followers of Aamir Khan on an emotional and spellbinding journey giving us a glimpse into the fascinating and harmless world of Laal Singh Chaddha. Get prepared to look at the world by means of the childlike eyes of Laal Singh Chaddha. His slow-witted method and childlike optimism are the driving drive of the film whereas his candy bond along with his mom and his fondness for his childhood love is the USP of the movie.

Apart from that, the film which has been shot at a number of picturesque areas, reveals the Indian heritage in its tranquil kind. Not to neglect, Laal Singh Chaddha’ additionally brings collectively the profitable pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan publish the blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’. While their cute chemistry has impressed many, the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has absolutely lit up our hearts and fuelled our souls. Mona Singh too seems in high kind within the position of Aamir’s mom within the movie.

After the discharge of Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan has reunited for Laal Singh Chadda. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha additionally stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

