Labor examines activist antics at PM event

Labor has condemned the actions of a member who confronted the prime minister at a non-public occasion in Sydney.

Adisen Wright describes himself on social media as a “progressive activist” and is listed on-line as a Young Labor member.

He self-identified as the person filming himself as he approached Mr Morrison at western Sydney’s Nepean Rowing Club on Tuesday night.

“Scomo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses and they were burned. You’re a disgrace – you are a disgrace,” Mr Wright yelled, earlier than leaving the premises.

A Labor spokesman informed AAP on Wednesday the behaviour was “not on”.

“There’s plenty of opportunity for respectful democratic participation without heckling and abuse,” the spokesman stated.

It is known the NSW department is trying on the man’s involvement within the celebration.

The video had greater than 115,000 views on social media as of Wednesday morning.

NSW police confirmed they have been known as to a licensed premises at Penrith about 7.30pm after they issued a 20-year-old man with a path to maneuver on.

“He left the venue without incident,” a spokeswoman informed AAP.