Labor expected to win Macnamara, form majority government

In Gilmore on the NSW south coast, Labor MP Fiona Phillips held a lead of just about 150 votes over Liberal challenger Andrew Constance, who’s seeking to transfer from NSW state parliament into federal politics.

Absentee, provisional and declaration polls counted on Monday strongly flowed to Phillips, who was behind Constance by nearly 250 votes on Sunday night.

Labor chief Anthony Albanese was sworn in as prime minister final week after Labor gained sufficient seats to kind authorities in majority or minority.

The Coalition at the moment holds 57 seats, unbiased candidates maintain 10 and the Greens maintain 4, whereas different candidates maintain two. One extra seat, Deakin in Melbourne’s south-east suburbs, stays doubtful however Liberal frontbencher Michael Sukkar was on Monday evening holding a 619 vote lead over Labor candidate Matt Gregg.

