Labor leader grilled over China trip

NSW Labor chief Chris Minns is the newest MP to change into embroiled in international affect accusations over a visit to China in 2015.

NSW Labor chief Chris Minns has defended taking a visit to China seven years in the past that was paid for by the Chinese authorities, however concedes it was fallacious in hindsight.

It is alleged controversial Chinese billionaire Huang Xiangmo was additionally concerned in funding the journey as head of the Australia-Guangdong Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Minns travelled to China in 2015 and says his intention was to discover commerce choices with the financial large.

Shortly after returning to Australia, Mr Minns used his maiden speech to parliament to advocate for Mandarin being taught in class.

“It was a mistake on my part, one I regret,” he advised 2GB on Tuesday.

“At the time I was looking at the economic size of China, the growth of their economy, the potential.

“I realised even a small fraction of trade with China would bring billions into the Australian economy, the NSW economy. But I was wrong.”

The delegation travelled to Hong Kong and Beijing, assembly with Australia’s ambassador to China, Frances Adamson, in addition to numerous authorities and senior finance figures.

“It was only one year after Xi Jinping had been elected President and I wanted to see and hear first hand what the relationship was and how Australia could benefit and what the risks were,” Mr Minns mentioned.

“It may well be the case that Huang Xiangmo was funding the trip but I didn’t know that then and certainly don’t know that now. It’s not my understanding.”

Mr Huang’s visa was cancelled by ASIO in 2019 amid claims he was looking for to affect Australian politicians.

Former Labor senator Sam Dastyari resigned in 2018 after hyperlinks between him and Mr Huang turned public.

“(The ICAC) revelations were only publicly investigated two years ago,” Mr Minns mentioned.

“I certainly had no knowledge of those allegations [at the time of the trip].”

Federal Labor frontbencher Chris Bowen additionally travelled to China as a part of the delegation and made a declaration of pursuits shortly after.

Mr Minns didn’t full such a declaration, as he had not but been sworn in as an elected official and says he was knowledgeable by a State Legislative Assembly Clerk that it was not needed.

“At the time [China] was and still is, Australia’s largest trading partner. I’d never been to China before and haven’t been since,” he mentioned.

“Obviously the relationship has changed since then and China has changed since then.”