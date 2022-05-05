Labor policy on paid parental leave superannuation still ‘actively debated’
Paying superannuation on taxpayer-funded parental depart funds remains to be a dwell difficulty inside Labor’s ranks forward of the May 21 federal election as chief Anthony Albanese leaves the door open to axing the pledge.
Senior celebration sources who spoke on the situation of anonymity mentioned the coverage, which Labor took to the 2019 election, was being “actively debated”, and discovering financial savings to cowl the anticipated $200 million-a-year value was the principle difficulty.
Following an inner evaluate of Labor’s 2019 election efficiency, key insurance policies together with housing tax reforms were jettisoned last year to put the party on a campaign footing. But it’s but to announce whether or not it is going to hold its tremendous promise with simply over two weeks left of the marketing campaign.
Asked on Thursday whether or not the celebration had dumped the tremendous coverage, Albanese was circumspect.
“We announce our policies during the campaign. We haven’t announced that as a policy. We support paid parental leave. We can’t commit to everything that we committed to during the last campaign,” he mentioned.
Nearly 180,000 individuals accessed the federal authorities’s paid parental depart scheme in 2018-19, at a price of $2.2 billion.
The Coalition walked away from paying super on government-funded paid parental leave earlier than the March finances, whereas the Greens and a number of other impartial candidates say including tremendous funds to parental depart is a “no-brainer”.
Greens spokesperson for girls Larissa Waters has mentioned each main events clearly perceive there’s a function for presidency in paying for parental depart, so it ought to do “the whole job” and add tremendous to it.