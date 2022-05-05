Labor policy on paid parental leave superannuation still ‘actively debated’

Paying superannuation on taxpayer-funded parental depart funds remains to be a dwell difficulty inside Labor’s ranks forward of the May 21 federal election as chief Anthony Albanese leaves the door open to axing the pledge.

Senior celebration sources who spoke on the situation of anonymity mentioned the coverage, which Labor took to the 2019 election, was being “actively debated”, and discovering financial savings to cowl the anticipated $200 million-a-year value was the principle difficulty.

Asked on Thursday whether or not the celebration had dumped the tremendous coverage, Albanese was circumspect. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Following an inner evaluate of Labor’s 2019 election efficiency, key insurance policies together with housing tax reforms were jettisoned last year to put the party on a campaign footing. But it’s but to announce whether or not it is going to hold its tremendous promise with simply over two weeks left of the marketing campaign.

