Labor senator dies after heart attack

Friends, household and colleagues are in shock after Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching died after a coronary heart assault earlier at the moment. She was 52.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese issued a heartfelt response after being knowledgeable of her loss of life.

“The Labor family is in shock tonight at the tragic news that our friend and colleague Senator Kimberley Kitching has died suddenly in Melbourne,” Mr Albanese posted to social media.

“My sincere condolences to her family. Kimberley will be missed by us all.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison additionally provided his condolences, saying Senator Kitching’s ardour for Australia was at all times better than any “partisan views”.

“She clearly loved her country and it genuinely showed,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

Close good friend and former Labor chief Bill Shorten, who supported Senator Kitching’s bid to enter the Senate, mentioned to know her was to be touched by her “incredible warmth and vivacity”.

“As a Labor senator she was relentlessly energetic and conscientious, recently resulting in international recognition for her human rights work,” he mentioned.

Senator Kitching is remembered within the Senate for her sturdy stance on China and opposition to Australia becoming a member of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Last month, Senator Kitching used parliamentary privilege to call property developer Chau Chak Wing because the “puppeteer” behind a overseas interference plot revealed by ASIO.

Dr Chau denied the declare, calling it “baseless and reckless” and difficult her to repeat the declare exterior the authorized safety of parliament.

She additionally held a powerful place on Israel, defending criticism on human rights abuses and performing as deputy chair of Parliamentary Friends of Israel.

Earlier on Thursday, Senator Kitching shared a message of help for flood victims in NSW and QLD.

“Having grown up in Queensland, I know the chaos floods can cause,” she posted on Facebook.

“The footage of community members, flood victims, SES volunteers and ADF personnel stepping up to contribute to the rescue and, in some places, the recovery from the floods, is poignant.

“It reminds me of the camaraderie that defines the Australian character.”

News of her loss of life has prompted an instantaneous outpouring of grief and help on social media, with touching tributes from these on all sides of politics.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce paid his respects, remembering the senator as a “dear friend”.

“I am deeply, genuinely and so terribly upset to hear the tragic news about a dear person and dear friend, Senator Kimberley Kitching,” Mr Joyce mentioned.

“She was a beautiful woman and this is a tragic loss.”

One Nation senator Pauline Hanson mentioned she was “devastated” by the information.

“We went to Afghanistan together, where we formed a close friendship. Always happy, approachable and genuine. We shared mutual respect for each other and I will miss her terribly,” Ms Hanson mentioned.

“Dreadful, devastating news about the thoughtful, kind and resolute patriot Senator Kimberley Kitching,” Liberal senator Andrew Bragg mentioned.

“She was respected by all. It was an honour to serve with her. The nation will feel her loss deeply. All thoughts are with her family and friends. Vale.”

Labor frontbencher Clare O’Neil mentioned Senator Kitching was taken far too younger.

“She was powerful, clever, caring, and a hell of a lot of (often mischievous) fun. She will be greatly, greatly missed,” she mentioned.

Senator Kitching died on the identical age as cricketing nice and fellow Victorian Shane Warne, who suffered a coronary heart assault late final week.

Senator Kitching was born and grew up in Brisbane earlier than transferring to Melbourne in 1995.

She ran for Labor within the 2013 federal election however was unsuccessful.

Three years later, Senator Kitching gained preselection to fill the Victorian seat vacated by Stephen Conroy following his resignation.

She entered the Senate in 2016.

In her maiden speech to parliament, Senator Kitching mirrored on her time rising up in Queensland and later life in Victoria.

“As a former Queenslander who grew up swimming, a proud holder of a bronze medallion, who continues to enjoy swimming in Victoria’s chillier waters, I am daunted yet delighted to be thrown in the deep end right here and now,” she mentioned.

“I come here to represent everyday Australian people.”

Senator Kitching has been concerned in politics since she joined Young Labor as a pupil.

She acted as vice-president of the get together’s Victorian Branch and was a Melbourne City councillor earlier than getting into federal parliament.

Following the 2019 election, Kitching was included in Mr Albanese‘s shadow ministry as Shadow Assistant Minister Government Accountability.

She has been married to Labor powerbroker Andrew Landeryou since 2000.

“We have lived an adventurous life together — that much is certain,” Senator Kitching mentioned of their marriage.

“Equally certain has been his support and belief in me, his love, his loyalty, his resilience and his remarkable intellect.”