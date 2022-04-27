Labor to establish Australian version of US agency that helped create the internet

A brand new defence analysis company to again cutting-edge tasks and applied sciences akin to next-generation jet fighters and robots could be created if Labor wins the federal election as nationwide safety continues to dominate the marketing campaign.

Labor chief Anthony Albanese and his defence spokesman Brendan O’Connor will on Thursday pledge to ascertain the Advanced Strategic Research Agency, which they are saying would carry Australia into line with the United States and Britain.

Anthony Albanese, watching a drone demonstration in Brisbane on Tuesday, desires to create a brand new company to ship cutting-edge defence applied sciences. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The announcement is an additional signal that Labor is trying to take the Coalition on over its conventional area of nationwide safety after every week of criticising Prime Minister Scott Morrison for not doing enough to stop the security deal between China and Solomon Islands.

Based on the US’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Labor’s model could be established inside Defence to “fund pivotal research in breakthrough technologies for national security”.