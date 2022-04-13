Labor’s JobSeeker stance shows a lack of heart

In invoking the instance of a dentist’s talent, Morrison misses the purpose when he says that we don’t have to love him to vote for him (“PM digs in: You don’t have to like me to vote for me”, April 13). Besides talent, there may be additionally the matter of belief. If the dentist tells me that I want main dental work and regardless of asking pertinent questions, I have to belief his opinion. Thiam Ang, Beecroft We don’t thoughts larger taxes, however used properly The two highest taxing governments within the final 50 years have each been Coalition governments, one in every of which is the present one (“Does the Coalition always manage the economy better than Labor?”, April 13). This ought to truly be good for everybody if the expenditure is properly managed and spent properly on issues like infrastructure, job creation and planning for local weather change. What actually raises the ire of voters is when taxpayers’ cash is misspent on issues just like the $20 billion JobKeeper overspend and the $5.5 billion price of axing the French submarines. Being a better taxing authorities needs to be welcome, supplied it’s coupled with sound financial administration and, sadly, this appears to be lacking within the current one. Peter Nash, Fairlight Thank you for figuring out the financial elephant that’s at all times within the room when the Coalition spruiks higher financial administration. The mismanagement that has occurred with this present authorities can’t be glossed over with the reason that it could have been worse if Labor had been in cost. The Labor administration of the worldwide monetary disaster was met with relentless assaults by the then opposition about poor financial decision-making and future debt. This has been completely neglected in the course of the present issues, however it’s amusing to see that the beneficiaries of present handouts are sometimes the rich and never being known as to account by being requested to pay again overpayments. Better vetting of the paying out of taxpayer cash may have averted this present monetary dilemma, particularly in funds backside line. Robert Mulas, Corlette The Coalition’s administration of the economic system comes on the nice expense of divisive politics usually missing an ethical compass, not embracing renewables and the pressing have to faze out dependence of fossil fuels, not introducing an efficient corruption watchdog, persevering with its pork-barrelling practices with immunity and having a low employment fee based mostly on informal insecure employment John Cotterill, Kingsford

Ross Gittins warns us that if voters persist with voting for the satan we all know, then one facet of politics would keep in energy for ever (“Vote to raise the quality of politics”, April 13). Gittins makes the purpose that each one governments push this line at election time. However, one other inference may be drawn from the “devil you know” argument; that neither of the main events actually believes within the technique of democracy. There wouldn’t be one election since 1945 which Scott Morrison would argue it could have been higher to vote Labor slightly than for the Coalition. Equally, there wouldn’t be a single election since 1945 which Anthony Albanese would argue it could have been higher to vote for the Coalition. Both events search one-party rule. Ken Webb, Epping Gift playing cards gained’t lower it on airport employees scarcity To lure employees again to work they’re being enticed with a $50 reward card (“Intensely disappointing’, but NSW tourism minister says airport queues will continue”, April 13). That ought to convey them again in droves – $50 to work any time in a two-week interval. That ought to cowl the worth of petrol to get to Mascot from an outer Sydney suburb for various shifts. Wondering why it was so arduous to fill these positions, I checked the roles being provided and sure, hourly charges, part-time work with availability to work a 24/7 rotating shift. There was no point out of what the hourly fee was, and even how lengthy the shifts have been. All counted, in fact, within the loudly touted 4 per cent unemployment fee. Marie Belcredi, Epping Public land for public housing It is mind-blowing that within the context of a housing affordability disaster, public land is being offered to builders and that at the very least 70 per cent of the properties they then construct shall be offered on the non-public market. (“‘A tragedy’: Waterloo estate overhaul ignites housing crisis debate”, April 13). Surely, within the present context, any housing growth on public land needs to be massively skewed to social and inexpensive housing? Alan Morris, Eastlakes

Asleep on the wheel Perhaps if the minister for the Pacific had taken just a few extra journeys to Solomon Islands and had a continued, slightly than “recent”, dialogue with its authorities over the previous three years, there could not have been the necessity for the pressing go to now, in the midst of a caretaker authorities (“Minister makes urgent trip to Solomon Islands over China deal”, April 13). It would appear the minister didn’t have a finger on the heartbeat of that nation, however then once more, it could appear neither did the international affairs minister, the minister of defence, nor the PM. Our intelligence forces appear to have been asleep on the wheel as properly. Brian Collins, Cronulla Nothing noble in Russian atrocities After relentlessly demonising the individuals of Ukraine as “scum” and “Nazis”, Russian president Vladimir Putin desires us to consider his conflict goals in Ukraine are “noble” (“Putin goads the West, says Russia will achieve ‘noble’ aims in Ukraine”, April 13). But nothing is noble in Russian troopers allegedly raping and burning alive girls and kids. Neither is something noble in conserving these mounting atrocities from the Russian individuals, nor in making an attempt to disingenuously idiot the ethical conscience of humanity. Vincent Zankin, Rivett (ACT) Tuning out

The rationalization for a drop within the ABC Sydney breakfast radio’s viewers is straightforward (“ABC radio continues its slide as listeners desert Szeps”, April 13). Listeners have tuned in to ABC Classic FM as a substitute – no politics. Lorna Denham, Cardiff Heights Please clarify, PM The authorities is making an attempt to persuade us it’s the superior financial supervisor, but the division of finance is paying $500,000-plus of taxpayers’ cash to Alan Tudge’s former staffer, and the PM claims he has no thought why, and the general public, whose cash it’s, doesn’t have to know why both (“Payout shows worry over risk of liability”, April 13). Honesty and integrity in using public cash needs to be the inspiration of any authorities’s financial administration. We want a proof from the PM as to what the taxpayer is funding and why we’re paying to scrub up the mess. Elisabeth Goodsall, Wahroonga Ageing greys-fully I’ve determined to get a brief tattoo that claims “I’m only 58″ because I’ve embraced my grey hair but I’m so sick of people of all ages asking me when am I going to retire (“Why Kochie bristled at casual ageism”, April 13). Lisa Clarke, Watsons Bay

What actually makes my blood boil with regards to ageist remarks is what I skilled final weekend. An acute episode (don’t ask) required a name for an ambulance within the early hours. As quickly because the male paramedics entered my dwelling one in every of them mentioned: “And what can we do for you, young lady?” Was I then purported to flap my palms at him whereas concurrently guffawing and saying: “Oh, oh you!” in response? Guys, simply don’t go there – it isn’t flattering and smacks of condescension, on the very least. Alicia Dawson, Balmain Tackle racism as a substitute Have I missed one thing? While it’s completely OK for AFL and ARL gamers to hurl a long time of racial abuse and vilification at Indigenous gamers, it’s altogether one other matter if their hallowed turf is invaded by – horror – a single protester (“Straight to jail for Shark Park pitch invader”, April 12.) He may need “hurt someone”, bleated an official. Really? Two groups of boofy, cabbage-eared, crook-nosed footballers put “at risk”? John MacKay, Asquith We’ve earned it Well, that’s definitely one other perspective (Letters, April 13). My spouse and I are a few previous drones sucking the lifeblood out of the group – at the very least, that’s how your correspondent sees those that, after a lifetime of contributing to the wealth of the nation, now have the temerity to be having fun with the well-earned, comfy and completely deserved stays of the day. My household unit shouldn’t be surviving on younger taxpayers’ wealth and I’ve no intention of rolling over and accepting this already tough section of life as a form of existential purgatory. Live along with your self-inflicted guilt when you so want, however I’m having any of it. Trevor Somerville, Illawong

Ease up on free kicks I’ve a level in statistics and I’ve achieved an evaluation of two years of awarded free kicks in AFL (Letters, April 13). Melbourne-based groups v others, and shiny jumpers and shorts v impartial and darkish colors. I discovered there was an apparent bias in direction of Melbourne-based groups and in opposition to groups with shiny jumpers. As in different sports activities, I consider the AFL must introduce restricted overview on essential free kicks on request of the teaching crew. The know-how is there and umpires are usually not infallible. Neil Alexander, Grays Point A free kick tally of 21-14 is “almost two to one”? That would have been a ratio of three:2 after I was in main faculty. Using your correspondent’s logic, on my forthcoming seventy fifth birthday I’ll be virtually 100. Steve Cornelius, Brookvale Linguistic gymnastics It is crucial so as to add “for free” to your current letters concerning the misuse of phrases or pointless additions. When one thing is free, it’s free and doesn’t want any additions (Letters, April 13). Penelope Zylstra, Woollahra

Hard to go previous “time”, normally heard from newsreaders or TV reporters as in: “The election will be held in six weeks time” or “the flooding is expected to peak in three days time.” And don’t get me began on that previous chestnut: “something happened in the year 2010″. Martyn Yeomans, Sapphire Beach I’m fascinated by “new initiatives” and despair at “utilise/d” changing the superbly serviceable “use/d”. Stephen Driscoll, Castle Hill I can’t perceive why many announcers exhort us to “have a listen”, when “listen” saves them time and breath. Sally James, Russell Lea Sales and rain are completely good nouns and don’t need to be became adjectives with the addition of “event”. John Shaw, Warrimoo “Leading from the front”: the place else are you able to lead from? Michael Miller, Ettalong Beach