Labor’s Parramatta candidate Andrew Charlton to cast ballot in Wentworth

A NSW Liberal Party spokesman didn’t reply questions on when Kennedy moved to the citizens. Loading He stated Kennedy had signed a 12-month lease on a rental unit in Macquarie Park and was now enrolled to vote in Bennelong, that means he may forged a poll for himself towards Labor challenger Jerome Laxale. In the must-win seat of Parramatta, neither of the most important get together candidates will have the ability to vote for themselves. Charlton advised 2GB radio station on Tuesday that he was sleeping in his new Parramatta dwelling “most nights” however it could take time for his household to make the transfer from their $16 million Bellevue Hill dwelling.

“I’m in transition. I’ve bought a house in Parramatta. Right now, I’ve been living with my family in the seat of Wentworth … We’ve made a commitment to move there and we’re in the process of moving. As you can imagine, it has all happened very quickly, and these things take a bit of time,” he stated. “Like all Australians I’ll be voting in the place that I’m enrolled, which is Wentworth.” But he stated voters have been extra involved with “the candidate who has the best plan for Parramatta” than his dwelling tackle. Charlton’s Liberal rival, Maria Kovicic, lives in West Pennant Hills, two kilometres outdoors the Paramatta electoral boundary. She can be voting within the north-west Sydney seat of Berowra, which is held by Liberal MP Julian Leser. She advised 2GB that she didn’t suppose it was a difficulty. “I think most Australians don’t live their lives within [Australian Electoral Commission] boundaries, right? We actually look at: where do you spend your life, what do you do?” she stated.

“I live my life in Parramatta, in western Sydney, and that’s been the case for about 16 years.” Last week, the Liberal MP for Reid, Fiona Martin, went head-to-head with Labor candidate Sally Sitou over where she grew up. Martin questioned Sitou over her ties to the citizens and accused her of “seat-shopping” in Reid after dwelling in Cabramatta. Sitou accused Martin of “making up lies”. She stated she purchased a townhouse in Homebush in 2019 and was dedicated to elevating her household locally. Martin, then again, grew up in Reid earlier than dwelling and dealing in Mosman for a number of years. She now lives in Ryde, the place she constructed a household dwelling that’s on the opposite aspect of the electoral boundary in Bennelong, however beforehand rented in Rhodes. Martin is a silent elector, so particulars of the place she is enrolled to vote should not publicly out there.