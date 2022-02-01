Labor’s plans for the Kurri Kurri gas spark little green interest

Politically, Labor’s determination to again the federal authorities’s fuel plant at Kurri Kurri within the NSW Hunter Valley – so long as it makes use of as a lot inexperienced hydrogen as doable – is sensible.

Nobody ever gained an election promising to reverse a plan to spend $600 million on an industrial challenge already underway in a key seat.

But whether or not the challenge stands up economically or serves any important environmental utility is one other query.

Labor chief Anthony Albanese introduced on Tuesday his social gathering would again the Kurri Kurri fuel challenge with a requirement that the plant run on inexperienced hydrogen. Credit: Luis Enrique Ascui.

The Kurri Kurri fuel plant has been controversial because it was first proposed within the wake of a stoush between AGL, the proprietor of the Liddell Power Station, and the federal government, which wished AGL to decide to extending the lifetime of ageing coal-fired energy vegetation.