Labor’s plans for the Kurri Kurri gas spark little green interest
Politically, Labor’s determination to again the federal authorities’s fuel plant at Kurri Kurri within the NSW Hunter Valley – so long as it makes use of as a lot inexperienced hydrogen as doable – is sensible.
Nobody ever gained an election promising to reverse a plan to spend $600 million on an industrial challenge already underway in a key seat.
But whether or not the challenge stands up economically or serves any important environmental utility is one other query.
The Kurri Kurri fuel plant has been controversial because it was first proposed within the wake of a stoush between AGL, the proprietor of the Liddell Power Station, and the federal government, which wished AGL to decide to extending the lifetime of ageing coal-fired energy vegetation.
After lengthy declaring that if the personal sector didn’t construct 1000 megawatts of extra technology capability, the federal government would achieve this itself, Energy Minister Angus Taylor made good on the risk final May, asserting Snowy Hydro would construct a fuel fired plant. Only this manner may regional jobs be supported, demand met and energy prices reduce, Taylor mentioned.
The market was unimpressed.
Sarah McNamara, chief government of the Australian Energy Council, representing the nation’s large energy suppliers together with AGL, Origin and EnergyAustralia, mentioned authorities interventions out there deterred somewhat than spurred funding.
Environmental teams and local weather scientists had been livid, viewing the announcement as extra proof of the federal government’s efforts to assist a greenhouse fuel polluting business.
Energy analysts had been unimpressed too. The Grattan Institute’s vitality program director Tony Wood was blunt in his criticism: fuel is pricey, he mentioned on the time, and you may’t make low cost electrical energy from costly gas. He identified the market wasn’t constructing the brand new plant as a result of there was no demand for it.