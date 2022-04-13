Labor’s urgent care clinics welcome but ‘will not fix hospital crisis’

“There’s some evidence from New Zealand that urgent care clinics reduce emergency department presentations,” Duckett stated. “But the issue for EDs is, it’s not just these low acuity patients [who are taking up beds].” Australian Medical Assocation vice chairman Dr Chris Moy stated the Labor coverage solely “tinkers around the edges” of the issue of crowded hospital emergency rooms. “Neither party has really put their money where their mouth is,” Moy advised Melbourne radio station 3AW this morning. “The main problem in hospitals is the fact that the hospitals are so full.”

Moy advised the ABC the plan was “so far away from coherent policy in terms of really reforming health”. Loading “It’s kind of scratching the surface,” he stated, describing the strategy as an “ambulance at the bottom of the cliff strategy”. “We should really be supporting general practice now to prevent patients ending up in [emergency rooms], and also be there when patients actually do fall and break a leg … It’s a small tick for trying, we haven’t seen anything from the current government at the moment.” Opposition well being spokesman Mark Butler stated the pressing care clinics aimed to deal with sufferers after “minor emergencies, like when your kid falls off the skateboard or a deep cut that needs stitching and such like, where you can’t get in to see your GP right now”.

“Community health centres have been trying to make this sort of model work, but it simply can’t stack up financially under the existing Medicare system, under Medicare rebates for this sort of thing,” Butler advised the ABC this morning. Loading “There are about 4 million presentations every single year to emergency departments, which doctors, nurses say could be quite adequately dealt with outside of a hospital setting.” Butler stated the mannequin had been confirmed in New Zealand, which had “the lowest level of emergency department presentations in the developed world.” The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and the AMA are calling for elevated Medicare rebates for sufferers who want longer appointments with their GP, whereas states push for greater Commonwealth hospital funding.

“We urgently need to fix the cracks in our health system and ensure everyone can access the care they need,” RACGP President Professor Karen Price stated. Health Minister Greg Hunt stated the announcement was Albanese’s “a desperate attempt to shift the focus from his lack of economic credibility”, describing the plan as “bad policy and bad medicine”. Loading “Mark Butler could not say where these clinics would be located, how they would operate or how Labor would ensure these clinics bulk bill,” Hunt stated. He likened the announcement to the Rudd authorities’s closely criticised plan to construct 65 GP tremendous clinics at a value of $650 million, which Moy referred to on ABC radio on Wednesday morning as “white elephants”.