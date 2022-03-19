Labour dept to probe Robertson farms for any illegal foreign employees amid clashes over jobs | News24

Farm staff harvest zucchini on the Sam Accursio & Son’s Farm on April 01, 2020 in Florida City, Florida.

The Department of Employment and Labour will probe all farms in Robertson within the Western Cape, following allegations of the employment of undocumented foreigners.

Seasonal farmworkers from Lesotho and Zimbabwe have clashed over jobs within the area.

The division says it has no information to indicate that company visas have been issued for any overseas nationals to work on the farms.

It, the Department of Home Affairs’ Immigration Services and the South African Police Service met with agricultural employers in Robertson to debate the allegations.

Provincial Chief Inspector David Esau stated the assembly adopted interplay between the employment and labour division and native municipalities within the Cape Winelands area earlier this week.

They sought to forge collaboration between municipalities, native governments and the nationwide authorities to take care of points referring to job creation and undocumented overseas nationals, which is inflicting instability within the area.

On Thursday, Basotho and Zimbabwean nationals clashed, apparently over competitors for farm area after one group allegedly took possession of the property of one other, Esau stated.

The Langeberg municipality stated about 500 residents used burning tyres to dam the doorway to Nkqubela in Robertson and threw rocks at autos to forestall contractors from loading staff onto the autos.

It stated one particular person was hospitalised and 17 individuals, together with two kids, suffered minor accidents throughout the chaos.

“About 20 dwellings of foreign nationals have been broken into and some burned.”

Esau added that there have been no Department of Employment and Labour information to point that company visas have been issued to overseas nationals to work on the farms, prompting the division to launch the investigation.

“We need the labour brokers to tell us where they’ve placed people and on which farms so that we can go to those farms and use the Immigration Act to see if the people are legally in the country,” he added.

The division added that employers are vicariously liable if they’re conscious of illegalities, and added that the division will implement that.

“If farmers have illegally employed people in the country, the department will be forced to refer the matter to Home Affairs for action.”

