Labour Ministry Expands ESIC Health Check-Up Scheme To 15 Cities

ESIC has expanded the scope of its well being verify up scheme to fifteen cities

New Delhi:

Labour minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday introduced the enlargement of the pilot scheme of annual preventive well being check-up programme for worker state insurance coverage company (ESIC) members who’re aged above 40 years, to fifteen cities from the present 5.

The minister had in December 2021, launched the scheme for ESIC members aged above 40 years in pilot mode at ESI hospitals in Ahmedabad, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Varanasi and Kolkata.

Addressing at 187th assembly of the ESIC, Mr Yadav mentioned, “In the last (ESIC) meeting, we had approved the proposal that we will launch a pilot scheme for free medical check of insured persons of the age of 40 and above in five hospitals in Hyderabad, Faridabad, Varanasi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The results are satisfactory.” He added that now ESIC has authorised the second part of pilot and expanded it to whole 15 cities.

However, the title of 10 cities to be added to the pilot mission can be introduced later.

Under this scheme, factories in addition to micro small and medium enterprises shall be thought-about as one unit and ESIC will coordinate with them for preventive well being check-ups of the employees, he knowledgeable.

Mr Yadav urged industrial associations and commerce unions to come back collectively for facilitating free medical verify up of MSMEs (in a single bunch) of their space the place staff employed in every unit is from 10 or 15.

On the disparity in scales of medical professionals and others personnel working in ESIC and ESIS (ESIC hospitals run by states) hospitals, the minister mentioned that it might be bridged and that remuneration of docs and workers shall be revised.