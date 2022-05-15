Labuschagne gets Stokes, Root hits ton

Marnus Labuschagne has come out on high in his mini-Ashes battle with England captain Ben Stokes within the County Championship.

But Joe Root, who’s stood down as England skipper, was in good kind for Yorkshire of their Roses match towards Jimmy Anderson’s Lancashire on Saturday, scoring an immaculate hundred.

At the Riverside, Labuschagne had combined fortunes with bat and ball on Saturday as his Glamorgan aspect’s conflict with Stokes’ Durham was left finely poised.

The world’s No.1 Test batsman impressed the guests to bowl out Durham for 244 of their second innings, establishing the prospect of a win for the Welsh county.

But Labuschagne removed Alex Lees and Scott Borthwick, who’d placed on 138, earlier than grabbing the prized wicket of Stokes, who’s been in commanding kind.

Stokes misplaced his steadiness aiming for a booming drive off Labuschagne’s leg spin and the fast palms of wicketkeeper Chris Cooke eliminated the bails to get him stumped.

Another Australian Test man Michael Neser then wrapped up the tail, ending with figures of 4-57, whereas Labuschagne completed with 3-35 off his 14 overs.

With veteran Michael Hogan taking 2-56, it meant the Australian trio had taken 9 of the wickets within the innings.

But Labuschagne’s glorious day suffered an anti-climactic end when, chasing a goal of 191, he was dismissed for 31 off the night session’s penultimate ball, leaving his aspect in an ungainly spot on 3-65.

At Headingley, Stokes’ predecessor Root thwarted Anderson and co to register his first Roses century and provides Yorkshire hope of avoiding defeat.

In response to Lancashire’s 9-566 dec, Yorkshire slipped to 4-68 earlier than Root went on to make 147, which shaped the spine of Yorkshire’s stumps whole of 8-356.

Anderson completed a tough day with 1-83.

Elsewhere in division one, Jack Leach took an eight-wicket match haul as Somerset claimed victory over neighbours Gloucestershire by a report margin of an innings and 246 runs at Bristol.

Leach’s 5-49 in Gloucestershire’s first innings noticed the hosts rolled for 186 in response to their opponents’ 7-591 dec and he grabbed three extra scalps within the second innings as they succumbed for 159.

Australian Test opener Marcus Harris had been one among Leach’s victims when he scored 32 in Gloucestershire’s first innings, and he was dismissed for 15 by one other England worldwide Craig Overton second time round.

Sam Hain batted by the day to make an unbeaten 140 whereas Will Rhodes was out for 99 as Warwickshire closed on 4-394 in response to Northamptonshire’s 6-597 dec at Edgbaston.

Steven Mullaney’s 55-ball hundred – he completed on 100 not out from 58 deliveries – hastened Nottinghamshire’s declaration as they left Middlesex dealing with an uphill battle to safe a draw at Lord’s.

Mullaney clubbed six fours and eight sixes in Nottinghamshire’s 5-295 dec, leaving Middlesex an unlikely 516 to win.

The hosts closed on 3-69, with Australian-born former England Test batter Sam Robson unbeaten on 51.