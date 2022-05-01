Labuschagne, Northeast drive Glamorgan as thrilling chase proves just out of reach

Derbyshire 368 (Guest 109, Madsen 70, Masood 60) and 349 for 3 (Guest 138, Madsen 135*, Masood 42) drew with Glamorgan 387 (Labuschagne 130, Lloyd 84, Lakmal 5-82) and 310 for 8 (Labuschagne 85, Northeast 81, Sidebottom 4-50)

Glamorgan narrowly failed to drag off an exciting run chase because the LV=Insurance County Championship Division Two match at Derby led to a pulsating draw.

Set 331 in 55 overs, Marnus Labuschagne with 85 from 87 balls and Sam Northeast’ s 81 off 101 balls put Glamorgan on track earlier than quick bowler Ryan Sidebottom raised Derbyshire’s victory hopes with 4 for 50.

Sidebottom eliminated Northeast to scale back Glamorgan to 308 for 8 however James Harris and Timm van der Gugten, batting with a runner, held on for the draw.

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Brooke Guest had earlier scored his second century of the sport to equal a 126-year file when he turned solely the second Derbyshire ‘keeper to make two tons of in a match.

Wayne Madsen additionally scored an unbeaten 135, sharing a 3rd wicket stand of 276 in 76 overs with Guest, earlier than Derbyshire declared on 349 for 3.

David Lloyd with 49 launched the chase with Labuschagne however the Glamorgan captain was issued with a Level One warning on the sector for abusive language after he was given lbw by umpire Paul Pollard.

Guest and Madsen batted by way of the morning to arrange the drama that unfolded in opposition to an assault that was a bowler down after van der Gugten left the sector yesterday with a hamstring damage.

Guest reached his landmark when he reduce the leg spin of Labuschagne for his ninth 4 to finish his second hundred and equal the file set by Bill Storer in opposition to Yorkshire at Derby in 1896.

Madsen celebrated yet one more century, his thirty third first-class hundred for the county, by reducing Andrew Salter to the boundary and the pair scored 117 runs within the session to take the result in 268.

Derbyshire made their intentions clear after lunch with Guest dispatching a Salter full toss over the ropes at lengthy on and pulling Lloyd’s medium tempo for an additional six.

The declaration got here when Guest was caught behind down the leg aspect, leaving Glamorgan to attain at greater than six an over to realize victory.

Derbyshire took solely 4 balls to get their first wicket with Salter falling to an outstanding diving catch by Leus du Plooy at third slip off Suranga Lakmal.

The large wicket was Labuschagne and Sam Conners twice discovered his outdoors edge just for the ball to fly large of the slips.

When he did supply an opportunity, Derbyshire didn’t take it with Mattie McKiernan spilling an edged drive off Sidebottom at first slip on 27.

That was at all times more likely to show expensive and Labuschagne twice drove off-spinner Alex Thomson for six on his option to a 49 ball 50.

Lloyd was one away from a half-century when he performed throughout the road at Sidebottom and was lbw; he was clearly sad with the choice and was issued with the warning for swearing loudly as he marched up the pavilion steps.

Labuschagne was dropped once more on 74 by Guest however Sidebottom lastly obtained him when he didn’t clear cowl.

Kiran Carlson’s 37 from 35 balls and Chris Cooke with 32 from 25 gave Glamorgan the momentum however Sidebottom and Anuj Dal stemmed the run move and, crucially, took wickets.