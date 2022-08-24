Labuschagne wants to ‘continue to get better’ at No. 5 after disappointing tour of Sri Lanka
“Looking back on it, I certainly wish I’d played a slightly different way,” he advised ESPNcricinfo. “I almost started a little too defensively so I’m just reviewing my theories there and wished I’d applied my Test method a little bit more in those conditions; sweeping the ball, using my feet a little more. It was a bit disappointing from my end, that I didn’t really do that until the Test series came. For me, it’s a learning experience.”
“I enjoy the different challenges, that’s for sure,” he stated. “I always like batting in the top order, I’ve spent my whole life there, but understanding the team make-up, batting at No. 5, I need to continue to get better at that role and through the middle overs understanding when to attack and defend. It’s about really trusting myself. That’s the great thing with the coaching staff, they have full trust in us as players, to take the game on and put pressure back on the opposition.
“To be actually optimistic out of the blocks is vital for me. Understanding what the scenario is. If we’re going nicely it is about ensuring that I’m getting the opposite batter on strike if he is actually acquired momentum and beginning to construct the partnership. Putting the bowler underneath stress from ball one and if I can try this it definitely adjustments the dynamic.”
“I do not actually see us as related gamers, I feel we assault the sport very in another way,” Labuschagne said. “[Steve] goes much more straight down the wicket, particularly towards spin, whereas I assault it fairly sq. with sweeps. Obviously, I feel there’s room for each of us. Steve acquired 100 off 60 balls towards India in back-to-back video games and really feel like we complement one another relying on what the scenario is. If it is a robust wicket, we will management the center overs, however on the opposite facet, we will put stress on the opposition at a decrease danger and be capable to rating rapidly. The problem is we have simply acquired to proceed to push that run price, particularly after we are batting first, and we each perceive that.”
“I like 50-over cricket, it is a good combine, it’s good to present some actually good tactical nous, understanding your opposition, getting wickets by the center overs and attempting to attain at seven or eight runs an over at low danger, that is a distinct problem in itself. I actually benefit from the format, there’s area for all three, it is nearly how we schedule it.
“The history that comes with one-day cricket makes it such an amazing format. There’s been so many great World Cup wins over so many years, so to be a part of a World Cup would be an amazing experience and one that I look forward to. Still think it’s the pinnacle of international white-ball events.”